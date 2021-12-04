Toyota bZ4X, photos, info and autonomy of the new electric suv

Autonomy of at least 450 km, front or all-wheel drive and very sophisticated accumulators. The Japanese SUV, unveiled as a European preview in its definitive guise, will arrive in Italy next spring

A little over a month after the prototype was exhibited in Shanghai, now the Toyota bZ4X has shown itself in the final guise for European production that will start in 2022. It is the first electric car built around the new dedicated eTnga platform, and will arrive on the Italian market around May. A high-powered SUV, also available with all-wheel drive with specific functions for off-road use, as well as a range suitable for medium range and battery with sophisticated control and heat dissipation systems. The bZ4X inaugurates a new bZ family, the acronym stands for “beyond zero”, beyond zero emissions, a clear declaration of intent that places the electric cars that Toyota will produce in the coming years in a broad horizon, in a system that goes beyond four wheels.

Toyota bZ4X, battery and range – While we refer to the article highlighted on this page for details on design and interiors, it is worth focusing on the characteristics of the battery, the heart of an electric car. The autonomy declared on the Wltp combined cycle (provisional figure because it is in the process of homologation) exceeds 450 km, therefore not bad for a 470 cm long SUV, while the 4×4 variant will reach over 410 km. This is due to the abundant capacity of the accumulators quantified in 71.4 kWh, but not only that, because the temperature management systems are also of great importance. As is known, in fact, both overheating in intensive use and the sudden drop in charge in the coldest moments of winter are the two great enemies of batteries. Toyota has chosen for the first time to rely on liquid cooling and to pay particular attention to during productionIsolation, in order to avoid the entry of foreign substances. Once on board, the control systems continuously monitor voltage and temperature, to promptly intervene in the event of anomalous heat generation.

All this has allowed the Japanese company not only to offer a basic battery guarantee for 10 years or 240,000 km, but also an extension that covers up to one million km, ensuring a residual capacity of at least 70% after 10 years. Recharging, having a 150 kW fast station, is recovered to 80% in 30 minutes. From the last quarter of 2022, an 11 kW three-phase charger will be available for the underperforming columns, that is, most of them.

All-wheel drive of the Toyota bZ4X – Those who love off-road vehicles can find a valid companion in this electric SUV. In the all-wheel drive version (developed together with Subaru) a second engine is added, located on the rear axle, with a power of 80 kW / 109 Hp. In this case, the maximum system power reaches about 217 hp, while they are 204 in the front-wheel drive model. Each motor acts on its own axis. There are driving modes suitable for deep snow and mud at speeds below 20km / h, as well as Grip Control for the most demanding off-road, active below 10km / h. In addition to the transmission, another technical refinement of the bZ4X lies in the “steer-by-wire” steering system, ie without any mechanical connection between steering wheel and tie rods, but rather an electronic control unit that controls electric actuators. Accuracy is significantly higher, while reaction times are faster. The steering wheel itself is more compact, because the angle of rotation is smaller, in fact the complete turn requires only 150 °. So the driver gains more legroom. This system will be introduced in Europe at a later date.

Toyota bZ4X provisional data sheet – Motor: electric synchronous on front axle, maximum power 150 kW / 204 hp, maximum torque 265 Nm. All-wheel drive version: additional motor on rear axle, 80 kW / 109 hp, maximum system power 160 kW / 217.5 hp, torque 336 Nm.

Transmission: single-speed automatic transmission, front or all-wheel drive.

Battery: lithium-ion, 96 cells, 355 volts, 71.4 kWh. Range over 450 km combined cycle Wltp; 4×4 version over 410 km.

Performance: acceleration 0-100 km / h 8.4 seconds (7.7 4×4 version), maximum speed 160 km / h.

Consumption: not disclosed.

Dimensions: length 4,690 mm, width 1,860 mm, height 1,650 mm, wheelbase 2,850 mm. Weight: not communicated. Luggage compartment volume 452 liters.

Data in the process of being approved.

4 December – 14:23

