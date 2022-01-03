Toyota bZ4X strengths and weaknesses of a super innovative SUV. Why is it worth buying or not

Hybrid leader, Toyota has expressed many reservations about the 100% electric. But the brand is finally launching with the bZ4X, a family SUV totally different from the other proposals of the brand, both inside and out, and built on a new platform. Let’s see better:

Why it is worth buying Toyota bZ4X 2022

Toyota bZ4X is the the brand’s first model with a global vocation. With its 4.69 m it is 9 cm higher than a RAV4. But it is above all the difference in pace that impresses. Thanks to much smaller overhangs you go from 2.69 m to 2.85 m, or 16 cm more.

It bodes well for rear legroom, and Toyota says it needs to set new benchmarks in the class. We will see later if this is the case. The height is instead 5 cm lower than that of the other family SUV of the brand,

As a basis, Toyota’s new e-TNGA platform opts for front-wheel drive. A choice opposite to those of Kia-Hyundai, Volkswagen or Tesla, which have relied on propulsion architectures for their 100% electric bases. On paper, we are closer to the Renault-Nissan CMF-EV.

With 204hp for 265Nm of torque, the bZ4X doesn’t throw itself into one performance upgrades. But it is above all its four-wheel drive variant that may seem very shy to some. Despite the addition of a 109hp electric motor on the rear axle, cumulative power remains limited to just 218hp. The difference in acceleration with the traction version is not colossal, with 0 to 100 km / h announced in 7.7 s instead of 8.4 s. However, the torque increases further to 336Nm on this AWD version.

Pros and cons of the new Toyota bZ4X 2022 suv

A fairly low steering wheel, digital instrumentation perched high and pushed back far enough. The interior of the bZ4X strongly evoke the i-Cockpit which has been so successful in current Peugeot cars.

We also find the same flaw – the counters can be partially hidden by the steering wheel rim – more or less accentuated depending on the driving position. In Europe, however, we will have to wait until 2023 to see the arrival of this futuristic equipment, which will be accompanied by an innovative steer-by-wire steering without mechanical connection to the wheels.

The rest of the cockpit, however, already contrasts with the other productions of the manufacturer. Passengers are separated by an impressive arch which hides one stowage space big enough. This partly compensates for the total absence of a storage compartment on the right side. The center console is dominated by a large 12-inch touchscreen, rather responsive, which contrasts with the smallness of the digital instrumentation, limited to 7 inches.

Toyota says 90% of the capacity of the 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, housed under the floor, will come preserved for 10 years and 240,000 km. To show its trust, the brand will also provide a guarantee that will ensure a minimum of 70% for 10 years or 1 million kilometers, instead of the 8 years and 160,000 kilometers generally applied by the competition.