Toyota bZ4X, unveiled the unprecedented electric SUV

Big launch for Toyota, which unveils bZ4X, the new zero-emission vehicle of the beyond Zero family, ready for launch across Europe in 2022. The car marks a further development of the brand’s long-standing electrified vehicle technologies, and it also offers important innovations in safety, driver assistance systems and connectivity.

Toyota bZ4X, presentation of the new SUV

Spacious and comfortable, with a new all-wheel drive system that guarantees first-class handling and off-road performance, with separate electric motors for each axle. It is the first BEV model to be fully developed by Toyota and also the first to use the company’s new EV platform. Based on the eTNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) philosophy, it incorporates the battery unit as an integral part of the chassis, under the vehicle floor. This aspect gives many benefits, including a low center of gravity, excellent front / rear weight distribution and high frame stiffness, all of which contribute positively to safety, ride and handling.

Look and design

The new SUV is elegant and unfussy. It features brand-new distinctive lines for the hammerhead front, distinctive subtle light clusters and an emphasis on the front ends that communicate the car’s strong presence on the road. The side view is characterized by the low overall height of the body, slim A-pillars and a low waistline that reflects the low center of gravity. The wheel arch bezels, large wheels (up to 20 inches in diameter) and eye-catching moldings express the character of an authentic SUV. In the back, the design emphasizes the corners, with a characteristic light cluster that runs the full width of the vehicle.

The interior of the new Toyota bZ4X electric SUV

The interior is a lot spacious, bright and comfortable. The dashboard is slim and low, adding a sense of openness and forward visibility for the driver. The interior is completely human-centric, the 7-inch TFT display of the main instrument cluster is located directly in the eye line of the driver, above the line of the steering wheel. Legroom is best-in-class for all occupants. The load compartment has a capacity of up to 452 liters with the rear seats in place.

Toyota beyond Zero engine and performance

The new front-wheel drive bZ4X SUV is powered by a performance 150 kW electric motor. It delivers an exceptional power of 204 CV and 265 Nm of torque, the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is guaranteed in 8.4 seconds; the car reaches a top speed of 160 km / h. The all-wheel drive model has a maximum power of 217.5 hp with 336 Nm of torque, the same top speed, while acceleration to 100 km / h is reduced to 7.7 seconds.

The high-density battery has a capacity of 71.4 kWh and allows a zero-emission range of approximately 450 km (WLTP test). The value varies according to the model version and is provisional, pending official homologation. The battery can be recharged quickly without compromising safety or durability; an 80% charge can be achieved in about 30 minutes with a 150 kW fast charging system (CCS2).

Toyota bZ4X, the Steer-by-wire system and environmental performance

The new bZ4X SUV is the first Toyota to offer a Steer-by-Wire system with One Motion Grip (equipment to be introduced in Europe at a later time). By eliminating the mechanical link between the steering wheel and the front wheels, this system adjusts the angle of the tire precisely to the driver’s intentions. Being more compact, it also offers more legroom, improving the freedom of the driving position and the ease of getting in and out of the car. The traditional steering wheel is replaced with One Motion Grip control, making maneuvers smoother and easier, without the need to turn one hand after the other.

Without physical connection in the system, unwanted tire vibrations are eliminated, but the driver still receives valuable feedback. The steering feel is improved thanks to the independent control of the steering torque; the selection of different driving modes can change the steering characteristics to suit the driving conditions.

About green setting instead, we’re not just talking about the zero-emission performance of the electric powertrain. Toyota (which is testing new hydrogen technology on the Yaris GR) is making extensive use of recycled materials in the construction of the car and will implement a rebuild, reuse and recycling program for the battery, ensuring the life cycle of its components and materials are maximized. The autonomy of the bZ4X can be extended thanks to an optional solar panel roof.

Safety systems and on-board connectivity

The third generation of Toyota Safety Sense offers new and improved features to help protect against an even wider range of accident risks. Thanks to the front camera and the new radar and front side radars, the detection range is wider and the ability to recognize hazards and obstacles is improved. Pre-Collision System can detect oncoming vehicles and motorcycles, Intersection Turn Assistance can identify approaching traffic on two adjacent lanes instead of just one, Emergency Steering Assist provides additional gentle braking to help keep the car within its lane when the driver turns to avoid an obstacle, the Front Cross Traffic Alert warns of oncoming vehicles and the new Safe Exit Assist can help avoid a collision between an open door or occupants getting out of the car with vehicles or cyclists approaching from the rear.

And for the maximum practicality, the brand new Advanced Park, which uses the Panoramic View Monitor’s four cameras and 12 parking sensors, can even complete parking maneuvers remotely without the driver behind the wheel of the bZ4X.

The SUV uses the multimedia platform Toyota’s latest and most powerful with intuitive 12 ″ touch screen, giving access to cloud-like navigation with travel planning that benefits from up-to-date traffic and parking information. It also provides specific features for electric vehicles such as driving range, driving support and details on charging stations. The driver can interact with the vehicle through sight, touch and voice.

In the coming months we will have all the complete information on the new generation of Toyota beyond Zero electric vehicles.