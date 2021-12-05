Business

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross: a multi-energy platform for the new generations

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman26 mins ago
0 12 4 minutes read

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generations “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_una_new_platform_multienergia_for_ne_next_generazioni_di_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-01.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattrentoruote.it/ quattroruote / en / news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_a_new_platform_multienergia_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_and_corolla_cross / gallery / rbig / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-01.jpg “,” caption “:”

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generations “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_una_new_platform_multienergia_for_ne_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rsmall / 2021-toyota-c-hr-my-2022-06.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://stote.it/quattroratics content / dam / quattroruote / en / news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_a_new_multi-energy_platform_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rbig / 2021-toyota-c-hr-my-2022-06.jpg “,” caption “

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generations “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_una_new_platform_multienergia_for_ne_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rsmall / 2021-toyota-c-hr-my-2022-07.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://stote.it/quattroratics content / dam / quattroruote / en / news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_a_new_multi-energy_platform_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rbig / 2021-toyota-c-hr-my-2022-07 “.jpg “,” caption “

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generation “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/industria-finanza/2021/12/04/toyota_una_nuova_piatografo_multienergia_per_le_prossime_generazioni_di_c_hrorolla_ /gallery/rsmall/2021-toyota-c-hr-my-2022-03.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/industria-finanza /2021/12/04/toyota_a_new_multi-energy_platform_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_and_corolla_cross/gallery/rbig/2021-toyota-c-hr-my-2022-03.jpg”,”caption “:”

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generations “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_una_new_platform_multienergia_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rsmall / 2021-toyota-c-hr-my-2022-04.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://stote.it/quattroratics content / dam / quattroruote / en / news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_a_new_multi-energy_platform_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rbig / 2021-toyota-c-hr-my-2022-04.jpg “,” caption “

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generations “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_una_new_platform_multienergia_for_ne_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-03.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattrentoruote.it/ quattroruote / en / news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_a_new_platform_multienergia_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_and_corolla_cross / gallery / rbig / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-03.jpg “,” caption “:”

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generations “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_una_new_platform_multienergia_for_ne_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-05.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattrentoruote.it/ quattroruote / en / news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_a_new_platform_multienergia_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_and_corolla_cross / gallery / rbig / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-05.jpg “,” caption “:”

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generation “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/industria-finanza/2021/12/04/toyota_una_nuova_piatografo_multienergia_per_le_prossime_generazioni_di_c_hrorolla_ /gallery/rsmall/2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-07.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/industria-finanza/2021/12 /04/toyota_a_new_multi-energy_platform_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_and_corolla_cross/gallery/rbig/2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-07.jpg”,”caption “:”

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generations “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_una_new_platform_multienergia_for_ne_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-17.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattrentoruote.it/ quattroruote / en / news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_a_new_platform_multienergia_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_and_corolla_cross / gallery / rbig / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-17.jpg “,” caption “:”

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generations “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/ news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_una_new_platform_multienergia_for_ne_next_generations_of_c_hr_e_corolla_cross / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-28.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattrentoruote.it/ quattroruote / en / news / industry-finance / 2021/12/04 / toyota_a_new_platform_multienergia_for_next_generations_of_c_hr_and_corolla_cross / gallery / rbig / 2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-28.jpg “,” caption “:”

Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross – A multi-energy platform for the next generation “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

There Toyota will introduce a platform designed to offer, on its own, all degrees of electrification from full hybrid to pure electric, via plug-in. As anticipated by Automotive News, the new floor, called E3, will be made specifically for Europe and assembled in the United Kingdom and Turkey: it is dedicated to the family of medium models, starting with the new series of the C-HR. But it will also be installed on the next generation of the Corolla Cross, which in these days was unveiled in its European version on the occasion of the Kenshiki Forum.

2021-Toyota-Corolla-Cross-17

Eurocentric. The E3 platform will arrive in the second half of the current decade. It will be a hybrid, in the sense that it will combine features of the Ga-C (the global “compact” architecture) with those of the e-Tnga dedicated to EVs, which is not assembled in Europe: vehicles built on the current platform for the which are also intended for the Old Continent, such as the bZ4X, will therefore all be imported from Japan. The E3 will instead support the Japanese manufacturer’s European medium range, which has just been expanded with the Corolla Cross: an SUV that, in perspective, will be able to absorb the customers of the Corolla Touring Sports, destined to leave the scene with the next series. The Toyota based on the new floor will be built at plants in the UK and Turkey.

Holistic approach. Precisely at the crossover, when the second generation is introduced, it will be the task of baptizing the E3 platform, also scheduled for the next series of the Toyota Cross, scheduled for the end of the current decade: at that point, the Sport Utility media will no longer be imported from Japan. With this multifaceted platform, Toyota confirms its approach to the market that is not radicalized on the electric but open to different types of power supply: “We are convinced that the path towards carbon neutrality will not only be electric, but will embrace multiple technologies that all lead to the same. destination, ”said Matt Harrison, CEO of Toyota Motor Europe. Regarding the transition to electricity, the company has set a specific goal with regard to European commercial strategies: sell only zero-emission vehicles (battery electric and hydrogen cars) for 2035.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman26 mins ago
0 12 4 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Esselunga has opened a pastry shop in the center of Milan

1 week ago

Amazon Cyber ​​Monday 2021: all the best offers

1 week ago

BTp Futura, Treasury ready to increase coupons?

3 weeks ago

From Bergamo to Barcelona, ​​a special Vueling route for Christmas

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button