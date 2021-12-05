Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross: a multi-energy platform for the new generations

Eurocentric. The E3 platform will arrive in the second half of the current decade. It will be a hybrid, in the sense that it will combine features of the Ga-C (the global “compact” architecture) with those of the e-Tnga dedicated to EVs, which is not assembled in Europe: vehicles built on the current platform for the which are also intended for the Old Continent, such as the bZ4X, will therefore all be imported from Japan. The E3 will instead support the Japanese manufacturer’s European medium range, which has just been expanded with the Corolla Cross: an SUV that, in perspective, will be able to absorb the customers of the Corolla Touring Sports, destined to leave the scene with the next series. The Toyota based on the new floor will be built at plants in the UK and Turkey.

Holistic approach. Precisely at the crossover, when the second generation is introduced, it will be the task of baptizing the E3 platform, also scheduled for the next series of the Toyota Cross, scheduled for the end of the current decade: at that point, the Sport Utility media will no longer be imported from Japan. With this multifaceted platform, Toyota confirms its approach to the market that is not radicalized on the electric but open to different types of power supply: “We are convinced that the path towards carbon neutrality will not only be electric, but will embrace multiple technologies that all lead to the same. destination, ”said Matt Harrison, CEO of Toyota Motor Europe. Regarding the transition to electricity, the company has set a specific goal with regard to European commercial strategies: sell only zero-emission vehicles (battery electric and hydrogen cars) for 2035.