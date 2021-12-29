Toyota C + pod EV: Citroen Ami-style electric microcar arrives in Japan

Toyota unveiled the C + pod EV about a year ago, but until today Japanese motorists have not had the opportunity to buy it. In fact, until now reserved for corporate users, the C + pod EV is now available to everyone in Japan, with prices starting from 1,650,000 yen (about 14 thousand euros).

However, Japanese private customers will not yet be able to purchase the vehicle outright as it will be made available exclusively through leases from Toyota vehicle dealers and rental and leasing agencies. Cars with similar characteristics (only slightly inferior) such as Citroen Ami And Hongguang Mini EV they are enjoying great success in other contexts.





Toyota C + pod mini EV for sale in Japan to the general public

The automaker says the lease allows for occasional use of the C + pod while contributing to Toyota’s goal of achieving a zero-emission mobility through battery recycling practices.

The C + pod a Two-seater BEV with an extremely small footprint. It measures 2,490mm in length, 1,290mm in width and 1,550mm in height, which means it is approximately 200mm shorter and 370mm narrower than a Smart EQ Fortwo. The electric microcar powered by a 9.06 kWh lithium-ion battery which allows aautonomy of 150 kilometers, calculated excluding motorway driving. With a maximum speed of 60 km / hin fact, the C + pod is obviously not designed to circulate on the motorway. then equipped with a permanent magnet electric motor mounted at the rear with a peak power of 9.2 kW (2.6 kW continuous) and 56 Nm of torque.

Toyota says the new vehicle is designed for motorists who travel short distances on a daily basis and with few passengers on board. According to Toyota, the new C + pod has been well received by customers who have had the opportunity to try it, especially for its own “ease of management, compatibility with the environment and the full range of safety features despite its ultra-compact body”.