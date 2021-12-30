Toyota C + pod, the antagonist of Citroen Ami – Electric

Revolutionizing urban mobility. The new Toyota C + pod was presented with the aim of reshuffling the cards on the electric microcar market and after launching it to selected customers and companies as a car for fleets, it is now also available to all private individuals. The sale is open for Japan only, with the Japanese brand that has not yet announced whether it intends to bring this 100% electric solution to Europe or other markets.

It is a two-seater car with an autonomy of over 100 km. Marketing began about a year ago precisely with the aim of revolutionizing the fleet market and now the opening of orders to any category opens new horizons to the battery-powered microcar. The purchase can only be made through a specific formula, with two versions available: X and G. All units of the C + pod will be offered through leasing agreements, organized by Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing agencies throughout the Japan. The leasing contract allows the temporary use of the C + pod, guaranteeing in any case the collection of the vehicle to implement initiatives to reduce, reuse and recycle the batteries. The Toyota C + pod is equipped with a 9.06 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a 12.5 hp (9.2 kW) electric motor with 56 Nm of maximum torque and rear-wheel drive. This unit allows you to reach a maximum speed of 60 km / h with the autonomy in the urban WLTP cycle that is around 150 kilometers.