Toyota challenges Volkswagen and Tesla over software

The Japanese company will launch its own software for controlling the car by 2025, a challenge launched to the Volkswagen Group, which has repeatedly declared that it focuses heavily on software as a vector for growth in the digital car

The previous rumors that Toyota was working on a new software platform, are reflected in the news reported by Nikkei, who reported that the Japanese company will launch its own operating system by 2025, making it subsequently available to the other brands of the Group such as Lexus and Subaru. . We are talking about Arene, an operating system that would allow new features to be installed over the air into the car’s existing hardware, as well as providing a platform that developers can use to create software. The operating system is developed by Toyota’s new technology research division, Woven Planet Holdings Inc, led by former Google engineer James Kuffner.

Software is the future of the car – Information technology is playing an increasingly important role within vehicles, as it can manage the electric motor and batteries of the electric car, up to support functions such as autonomous driving, entertainment and navigation. . Toyota’s Arene automotive software platform will compete with German rivals, Volkswagen Group and Daimler, with VW working on its “VW.OS” software and Daimler planning to roll out its own “Mercedes-Benz Operating System” in its cars by 2024. According to sources, Toyota is also considering making Arene available to other automakers working on electric cars and autonomous driving.

The benchmark remains Tesla – The benchmark for automakers in car software is Tesla. The American company is in fact one of the few car companies that has software that can be updated over the air (Ota), which controls all the components of the car, from braking to WiFi, up to range and engine power. Owners of a Tesla, since 2012 are regularly receiving upgrades, which affect the power and autonomy. According to some rumors dating back to last summer, the American house would be willing to license its software to third-party companies. Toyota, however, like other traditional automakers, has a solid track record in engineering and mechanics, but faces competition from big tech companies like Alphabet, Amazon and Baidu, which are investing billions of dollars in mobility. intelligent and shared, and in the software.

January 7 – 08:40

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link