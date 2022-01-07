Toyota confirms the use of solid-state batteries by 2025, but not in EV cars

Solid state batteries have what it takes to become the future of the electric car: they recharge faster and offer greater autonomy than standard batteries, but their price is still too high to be adopted en masse. Toyota continues to develop the technology, however, and will use it by 2025.

The intentions of the Japanese company had already been announced by Thiebault Paquet to the microphones of Autocar, last December, but the confirmation also comes from the interview with Autoline during CES 2022, where Gill Pratt, head of the Toyota Research Institute, confirmed than the house it will adopt the new, more performing batteries, but it will do so first on thermal combustion cars, and then proceed with the full electric ones.

He added that they are already testing this technology and the first car to adopt it will arrive in the first half of the current decade, then an arrival by 2025 is plausible, aboard a hybrid car. It may seem like a counter-current choice compared to the current trend, but as mentioned at the beginning, at this moment an electric car with solid state batteries would cost too much, considering the fact that an EV car is currently much more expensive than an ICE, for the same of segment.

The adoption of hybrid cars on board affects the final price to a lesser extent, also because in this case the batteries are smaller. Furthermore Toyota will use the opportunity to put them to the test, since they will undergo much more frequent and sudden charging cycles than when they will be used on 100% EV cars.

Among the many EV cars recently announced by Toyota, it is very likely that there are more models hiding that will make use of the new batteries, and among these should be the small sports heir to the MR2.