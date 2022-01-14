Toyota Corolla Cross 2022, the best-selling sedan in the world becomes SUV

The Toyota Corolla is preparing to unveil itself in an SUV version, ready to arrive on our roads to carry on and increase, according to the intentions of the House, the great success enjoyed by its older sedan sister. We see how will the new suv Toyota Corolla Cross 2022.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 new suv engines

The Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 is preparing to arrive with a hybrid version with 4-cylinder 2.0 engine which, together with the electric motor, is capable of delivering a maximum power of 197 Hp, available with both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, with new enhanced lithium-ion batteries, weighing 40 % less than those of the previous generation.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 new design

Dynamic, sporty and with very decisive lines the design of the new Toyota Corolla Cross characterized by a front with a large double trapezoid-shaped grille, sharp optical groups that continue laterally on the sides, three-dimensional black wheel arches, bumpers with specific off-road protections.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2022 technology equipment

The new Toyota SUV is rich in technology: the dashboard, characterized by essentiality, has a 12.3 “screen, customizable, with an infotainment system with a 10.5” display with integrated all the services of the Toyota Smart Connect suite, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice commands, navigator with real-time traffic detection, to the MyT app which allows you to remotely control certain vehicle functions, such as opening and closing the doors, or vehicle geolocation.

Also expectedlatest version of the Toyota Smart Sense package for assisted driving, T-Mate, which integrates in addition to the classic driving assistance systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, lane keeping, detection of road signs, monitoring of blind spots with automatic emergency braking, the Rear Cross Traffic Alert and parking assistance, including incoming traffic assistance, turning assistance, low speed acceleration limiter,, approaching vehicle detection, full vehicle emergency stop system.

New Toyota Corolla Cross release date 2022

According to what was announced by Toyota, the new Crolla Cross SUV should arrive next autumn 2022.