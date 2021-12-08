Toyota Corolla Cross compact SUV making its debut in Europe

At its debut in Europe the new Toyota Corolla Cross, a car that aims to conquer the compact SUV segment. His weapons? Cutting-edge engines and interior equipment, high safety standards and a massive and captivating design, which only minimally reflects the lines of the model from which it takes its name.

Let’s start right from here, from the design already spotted on the occasion of the presentation of the Asian model, and now adapted to the European market. “Powerful and robust”, that’s how they define Toyota the style of the new Corolla Cross, and with good reason, considering the considerable presence on the road that it can boast of, thanks to its important dimensions, typical of the C-SUV segment to which it belongs (446 x 182.5 x 162 cm with a wheelbase of 264 cm).

Numbers aside, the harmony that exists between the optical groups rear and front, stretched and exhausted to cover a large part of the side section of the car. Massive front grille which, combined with the lines of the headlights, gives the Toyota Corolla Cross an aggressive look.

Inside, in addition to the space for the driver and passengers, what you immediately notice is the large 10.5-inch central infotainment screen compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, which integrates well with the digital instrumentation with dedicated 12.3-inch diagonal display.

Always remaining around the technology theme, there are many solutions that the new Toyota Corolla Cross guarantees as regards safety. The package Toyota Safety Sense (also developed ad hoc for the new bZ4X SUV just presented by the House), for example, combined with other active driving and assistance systems help to make driving easy and safe, both for themselves and for other road users.

Last, but not least, the engines that equip the new compact SUV from Toyota, the car that is the first to benefit from new fifth generation hybrid system, with front-wheel drive or intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i) depending on the version chosen in the Toyota list. New in this regard are the new lubrication and oil distribution systems, a new battery system and other various improvements that improve efficiency, power and lower the overall weight of the car.

The hybrid engine a front-wheel drive 2.0-liter engine has an output of 146 kW (197 hp) and guarantees acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 8.1 seconds. There AWD-i version of the Toyota Corolla Cross is equipped with an additional rear electric motor that adds 30.6 kW of power. However, there will be a way to get to know it better because Toyota has announced that, depending on the market, deliveries to customers will start no earlier than autumn 2022.