Toyota Corolla Cross: the new SUV that brings the fifth generation hybrid to its debut

Medium car dimensions with 446 cm in length, plenty of space for passengers and luggage, advanced driver assistance devices and a technological innovation in weight: the latest evolution of the full hybrid system debuts with even more efficiency and power

There is always room on the market for a new SUV, because the public’s tastes are clear. Thus the Japanese manufacturer expands its line with another medium-sized model, aimed at the daily needs of families: Toyota Corolla Cross. It has a fifth generation full hybrid system (and is the first car to have it), therefore greater efficiency, more power and torque, less battery weight. The Corolla Cross has just been shown in its European premiere in Brussels, it will arrive on our roads in the autumn of 2022.

Toyota Corolla Cross SUV: design and interior – It belongs to segment C, given the length of 4,460 millimeters. Therefore, in terms of size and market segment, it is exactly between the C-HR and the Rav4. The design has been calibrated with particular attention to European aesthetic habits. Then we find thin headlights at the front and a large double trapezoid grille. The side panel conveys a visual idea of ​​robustness typical of the SUV world, in particular with the prominent wheel arch and body bottom protectors. The same goes for the tail, thanks to the horizontally extended headlights and the bumper. The passenger compartment offers plenty of room for both legs and head in both rows of seats. Large luggage compartment with a low load threshold, so operations are much easier even for carrying strollers or bicycles. New 12.3-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster, alongside the 10.5-inch central multimedia display. Wireless connectivity for Apple phones, wired for the Android environment. Navigation with updates via the cloud; remote control for air conditioning and door locking is also available.

The hybrid system of the Toyota Corolla Cross – Fifth generation full hybrid, we said. Compared to the previous series, there is an 8% gain in system power, while the battery is 40% lighter, as well as having more capacity. The Corolla Cross is equipped with a 2.0 petrol engine which, together with the electric motor, delivers a maximum power of 197 HP in the front-wheel drive version. The four-wheel drive variant (called Awd-i) instead adds an electric motor on the rear axle, for an additional 40 hp.

Toyota Corolla Cross, driver assistance – The package of electronic systems for safety and driving assistance is very complete and advanced. The pre-collision device offers for the first time the limitation of acceleration at low speeds, the detection of oncoming vehicles, assistance to turn and incoming traffic. Lane keeping, traffic sign detection and adaptive cruise control systems have been improved. Reverse traffic control includes automatic braking. On the passive safety side, in addition to the improved rigidity afforded by the new GA-C platform, a front central airbag has also been installed to prevent side collision between the two occupants.

Toyota Corolla Cross provisional data sheet – Engines: four-cylinder petrol engine, 1,987 cc, maximum power 126 kW / 171 hp at 6,600 rpm (112 kW / 152 hp at 6,000 rpm on the Awd-i), maximum torque 202 Nm 4,400-4,900 rpm (188-190 Nm 4,400-5,200 turns); front electric motor 83 kW / 113 Hp, maximum torque 206 Nm (+ rear electric motor 30 kW / 41 Hp and 84 Nm); maximum system power 146 kW / 197 hp. Battery capacity 4.08 Ah;

Transmission: eCvt automatic transmission, front or all-wheel drive;

Performance: acceleration 0-100 km / h 8.1 seconds, maximum speed not communicated;

Consumption: not disclosed;

Dimensions: length 4.460 mm, width 1.825 mm, height 1.620 mm, wheelbase 2.640 mm; Trunk and weight: not communicated;

Data in the process of being approved.

December 3, 2021 (change December 3, 2021 | 16:12)

