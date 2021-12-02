Toyota Corolla Cross: unveiled the new suv and other news 2022

The new C-segment full hybrid SUV is coming, the electric bZ4x, the sporty GR86 and the Lexus NX plug-in: after a 2021 in full growth in Europe, all the strategies anticipated at the Kenshiki Forum

Roberto Speranza

The Corolla Cross hybrid medium SUV, the bZ4X, the brand’s first electric car, the GR86, the latest evolution of the traditional sports car, then Aygo X and Yaris GR Sport, without forgetting the Yaris Cross in its first full year of sale: a 2022 is looming for Toyota on the European markets. After a 2021 in which 1,070,000 units are estimated to be sold in our continent between cars and light commercial vehicles (of which, in Western Europe, 70% consists of electrified vehicles) with a market share of 6.3%; which places the Japanese manufacturer in second place in the ranking of automotive brands in Europe with Yaris, Corolla and Aygo in the top three positions in their respective segments. Important steps forward compared to 2019, when Toyota was not among the top five brands in this planetary region. And the forecasts for next year are even more optimistic: around 1.3 million vehicles and 6.5% in market share. These are the main innovations that emerged from the Toyota Kenshiki Forum, the year-end press conference in which the eastern giant illustrates future plans for Europe. The 2021 edition, held on 1 December in Brussels (again in attendance after the digital parenthesis twelve months ago) naturally reserved a lot of space for strategies for the next few years, all focused on the transition to zero-emission mobility.

Toyota’s future in Europe – The Japanese term “Kenshiki” indicates a condition of thought between knowledge and intuition, the intellectual exercise of reflecting on the future trying to anticipate it, using that set of skills and analytical skills that form the basis of a person’s culture. A word that precisely represents the substance of the forum that the Japanese manufacturer organizes annually in Europe and to which he has given this name. Compared to twelve months ago it was Matthew Harrison who did the honors. The British manager has been president and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe since last April, when he replaced Johan Van Zyl, who retired at the time and then passed away in July. In addition to presenting the models of close introduction on the continental markets, Harrison has particularly focused on the possible scenarios of the next decade, in which the current and under discussion regulations will lead to a disruption in the way in which vehicles will be admitted for sale. Toyota expects to achieve a mix of products sold in Europe by 2025 consisting of at least 10% zero-emission models and 80% self-charging and plug-in hybrids. Moving to 2030, the estimate rises to at least 50% of zero-emission vehicles. Estimate, in fact. Harrison specified that the forecast is mainly based on legislative requirements. Much will depend on the development of the infrastructure for charging the batteries and refilling the hydrogen tanks, as well as on the actual demand from customers. Electric cars, yes, but hybrids will continue to play an important role for many years to come. Finally, considerable resources will be allocated to the production and distribution of hydrogen in ways that do not increase carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

Toyota Corolla Cross, the new hybrid SUV – Even the stones know it, Toyota was the first car manufacturer in the world to invest heavily in hybrid technology, it dates back to 1997 with the first Prius. And now the Japanese full hybrid system is in its fifth generation. The first model to use it will be released in the fall of 2022: Toyota Corolla Cross is its name. A medium-sized SUV, segment C, sits between the C-HR and the Rav4. Families are its target market. Therefore primary consideration for daily needs, such as space, practicality and low running costs. The hybrid system has become more powerful, has more torque and lighter batteries. And one of the most comprehensive driver assistance systems on the market.

Toyota bZ4X, the first electric car – Shortly after the global preview in Shanghai, the Kenshiki Forum showed the production version for Europe of the Toyota Bz4x, the first electric car of the Japanese house to arrive on the market, will be in Italy in May 2022. This car (the acronym bZ means “beyond zero”, beyond zero, in the sense of emissions) is also the first to arise from the new architecture that Toyota has expressly designed for electric vehicles, the eTnga platform. Suv bodywork, front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive and at least 450 km of autonomy. All-wheel drive was developed together with Subaru, one of the manufacturers with the most experience in this field. On the battery, Toyota even offers an extended warranty for one million kilometers or ten years and 70% of the remaining capacity, in addition to the standard one for ten years or 240,000 kilometers.

Toyota GR86, the last of its kind – Traditional sports, in the sense of exclusively thermal engines, are a race in danger of extinction due to international regulations. But still for a while you can have fun with sensations of other times. Toyota and Subaru have revamped their rear-wheel drive coupe. Developed jointly, parts of the Pleiades call it Brz, while for Toyota it is the GR86. An acronym that indicates a tuning by the racing department, the Gazoo Racing. The engine is still the aspirated four-cylinder boxer, but the displacement has risen from 1,998 to 2,387 cc. Maximum power increased from 200 to 236 horsepower, delivered at 7,000 rpm. The maximum torque, in addition to having obviously increased (because the power has risen) comes much earlier: at 3,700 rpm against the 6,400 of the previous series, while the Newton meters went from 205 to 250. Consequently, the acceleration 0-100 gained a second, now I’m 6.3. Top speed of 226 km / h with manual gearbox, 216 if it is automatic. The Toyota GR86 will go on sale in Europe from spring 2022 and will only remain in production for two years.

Lexus NX 450h +, plug-in time – Sales targets for the premium Lexus brand are to exceed 130,000 units in Europe by 2025 with a 3% market share. This is no small feat: it is double the current volumes. During this time, 20 models will be launched. The first car will be the Lexus NX 450h +, the company’s first plug-in hybrid, arriving in mid-January. Its 74 km of electric range in the combined cycle Wltp and 97 on the urban route make it very interesting. In addition to an equally high overall efficiency. In fact, Lexus stated that, in urban traffic conditions, tests with major competitors showed consumption lower by 23%. On the electric side as well, after the debut of the UX (of which 3,000 continental units are expected to be sold in 2022), it will be the turn of the RX, based on the new dedicated platform of the Toyota group, the e-Tnga.