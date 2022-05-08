Toyota Corolla will be more powerful in its 2023 update: first preview

Toyota Corolla will arrive with a half-life update that will be released in the second half of 2022. First data.

Toyota Corolla it will be updated midway through its twelfth generation. In anticipation of its scheduled presentation in the second half of this year, the first official data but no pictures of the model yet.

The Toyota division in Australia was in charge of announcing some of the most important news that the new Corolla will have, which should be revealed as model 2023. In addition to design adjustments, it will bring improvements technological and mechanical.

There are no references to the changes that it will have on an aesthetic level, but the information shared by the brand mentions that the exterior style changes will include new alloy wheels and an updated color palette. There is also talk of headlights and grill redesigned.

More power and improved technological equipment

The expectation campaign revealed key data of the new Toyota Corolla sedan. At least as far as the powertrain offer for the Australian market is concerned, the hybrid version will increase potency which is combined with electric components.

The 1.8-liter unit will go from offering 122 hp to 133 horses of total power, representing a gain of 11 hp compared to the current model. The increase in figures is due to the incorporation of a more powerful electric motor and a new battery pack.

The changes in the propulsion system are expected to be replicated in the markets of other regions of the world, as it will be one of the aspects that represent the update is on the way. At least in South America, its premiere should take place on next year.

Now, the technological equipment on board will also be renewed with a new infotainment center with a new USB Type-C port. Depending on the version the digital screen will be between 8 inches and 12.3 inches for the highest version in the range.

The multimedia center will be complemented with a connected services which will include functions such as automatic collision alert, emergency call and vehicle tracking in case of theft. Advances are expected soon image format.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia,



