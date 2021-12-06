Toyota does not give up: here is the hydrogen Yaris, injected directly into the cylinders

Toyota was forced, even against the advice of its number one, to work on fully electric cars, a situation that led to the development of bZ4X, just presented also for Europe.

In the meantime, for the Japanese house he has also decided to continue the projects of his first love with zero emissions, namely the use ofhydrogen. Precisely in this context he has just presented the prototype of the GR Yaris H2, fueled by the precious gas, combining in a single car different components of several projects.

The car uses the storage and refueling system introduced with the Toyota Mirai, but unlike this it does not produce electricity through fuel cells. The hydrogen instead burned (although not a precise term) directly in an internal combustion engine, with the same dynamics that debuted long ago in the hydrogen Corolla, used in the Super Taikyu championship, but with the engine of the normal GR Yaris: an inline 3-cylinder 1.6-liter G16E-GTS turbo unit.

To operate, the engine exploits the explosive reaction that two hydrogen molecules create in contact with an oxygen molecule, generating water vapor as the only emission. However, this reaction requires an ignition temperature, which is generated in the classical way, by compressing the gases in the cylinders and exploiting the flammability of hydrogen with a normal spark plug. The video below shows how it works:

The explosion generated is more powerful than that of normal fuels, making the hydrogen engine more reactive than a normal internal combustion engine. It also appears a zero real emissions, although some of those generated by the lubricating oil remain.

Toyota is likely to take advantage of the sporting environment to continue the development of this system, and better understand the risks, especially on the safety front.