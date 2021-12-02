Toyota: from 2035 only “zero emission” cars in Europe

There Toyota it has set itself the goal for 2035 of marketing only “zero-emission” vehicles (battery-electric and hydrogen cars) in Western European countries. The novelty was announced during the Kenshiki Forum, the presentation event of a series of new models that will have to strengthen the European commercial proposal of the Japanese giant.

The chrono-program. Over the next few years, Toyota will launch an “increasing number” of “zero emission” (ZEV) vehicles, starting with Electric SUV bZ4X. By 2030, the weight of ZEVs on total sales in Western Europe is projected to be at least 50%, but Toyota believes it has “the ability and the ability to increase that percentage should customer demand increase further” and on condition adequate infrastructure. “From 2030 – explained Matt Harrison, president and CEO of Toyota Motor Europe -, we expect a further acceleration of ZEV demand and Toyota will be ready to achieve 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles by 2035 in Western Europe, assuming that sufficient infrastructure for electric recharging and hydrogen refueling is available by that date, in addition to the increase in renewable energy capacity that will be required. ”

The strategy. The new objectives are part of a strategy aimed at “minimizing carbon dioxide emissions and achieving carbon neutrality as soon as possible”. To this end, the company intends to accelerate electrification and offer its customers “a diverse range of particularly efficient propulsion solutions for reducing CO2 emissions.” This does not translate into a goodbye to endothermic, because the House of the three ellipses points to a “holistic” approach. This is also demonstrated by the commitment to the development of engines powered directly by hydrogen or from alternative fuels.

Holistic approach. The approach, therefore, does not change compared to what has been stated by the top leaders of the Japanese group in recent years: the scientific director Gill Pratt reiterated that the most efficient path towards carbon neutrality is based on the diversification of propulsion solutions, due to the great diversity of markets linked to three key factors: the different nature of energy sources between geographical areas, the different transport needs of people and the imperative to maximize the return on investment in reducing carbon emissions, to ensure optimal use of scarce materials first of the batteries. “Although Toyota is committed to making millions of battery electric vehicles available to customers – added Pratt -, the way to minimize net carbon emissions globally is to use all electrified solutions, in the right proportion: i hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric, to better respond to infrastructure constraints and customer needs in each geographic area, to the limited supply of batteries and to improve their performance “.