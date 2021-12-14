Toyota gives up: it will only sell electric cars, and presents 16 prototypes ready for production

The number one of Toyota, Akio Toyoda had promised sensational news for today, and was definitely up to his word. The Japanese house, we would say a bit surprising given the past, has announced a detailed plan that will lead it to only sell electric cars. And there are not only slides or cold numbers to represent this intent, but also well 16 prototypes, which seem anything but impossible to achieve.

Let’s start with the targets set by the company. By 2030 they will be a total of 30 BEV models (i.e. 100% electric) that will be launched all over the world, to sell 3.5 million electric cars from the same year. Also Lexus will contribute in an important way, remaining the reference brand for luxury and technology, but becoming a fully electric brand in Europe, North America and China from 2030 and around the world from 2035. Same fate as Toyota, but only from 2035.

To make people understand the potential of this project, which began with the Toyota bZ4X, Akio Toyoda showed a showroom of the future, where practically no market segment is missing. They range from small bZ Small Crossover, to the bZ Large SUV, via the bZ Compact SUV and bZ SDN (acronym for sedan). Lexus as always more elegant and with a sportier touch, like that offered by the Electrified Sport or from the Sports EV. There are also the RZ SUV and the Electrified SUV and Sedan couple, names that are not very imaginative but which give a good idea.

There is no shortage of practical and fun vehicles, with a Toyota-branded Crossover, a 4×4 (Cruiser EV) and a electric pick-up (EV Pickup). Finally, there are also some ideas for the commercial sector, with Micro and Mid Box vehicles.





Of all these prototypes, and perhaps future production vehicles, we do not have any specifications for now, but only basic indications. Toyota says it is more interested in efficiency of vehicles rather than disproportionate range, to keep cars lighter and cheaper, thanks to smaller batteries. The Lexus brand will also be used as the cradle for technology solid state batteries, which presumably would go to support sports performance.

However, the house also wants to continue to offer diversified solutions, based on customer needs and local markets, and this will certainly involve significant sales for a number of years. endothermic and hydrogen cars. This is the explanation given by Toyoda: “As for why we try to keep so many options, in terms of business management, one might think it would be more efficient to focus on fewer choices. However, we believe that adapting quickly to changes in the future is more important than trying to predict the future, rather than uncertain“.

The ball now goes to the design and production department, which will have its work cut out given the high number of pitches in just nine years.