Toyota GR Yaris, the love between thermal and hydrogen breaks out – Auto World

After putting on track in the championship Super Taikyu an experimental Corolla Sport with a hydrogen-powered combustion engine, now Toyota up the ante with the prototype of the small but irreverent GR Yaris. Hydrogen as a fuel, instead of in Fuel Cell format, is the Japanese brand’s last chance to remain anchored to the dear and old endothermic world, before the electric goes to change all the cards on the table.

The hydrogen, tanks and refueling process of the experimental vehicle are the same as found in the Mirai, which is a fully fuel cell. However, while the Mirai employs the chemical reaction in fuel cells to generate energy, the experimental GR Yaris uses hydrogen as a fuel. Toyota Denso has developed a technology capable of introducing hydrogen through stable and effective combustion, and from a safety point of view the tanks are over-protected: consequently the Japanese manufacturer has a very high confidence in technology, also trusting in the fact that emissions are very low.

The hydrogen-powered GR Yaris and Corolla both have a 1.6-liter in-line 3-cylinder G16E-GTS turbocharged engine, the same as fitted to the ‘base’ GR Yaris, but with a modified fuel supply and control system. injection adapted to the use of hydrogen. “We took the first step to test and develop our hydrogen engine with a mindset to face the challenge. I imagine things will look a little different in 10 years and I hope people will look back and see how we approached the challenge with positivity, enjoying every moment.“, he has declared Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Hydrogen burns faster than gasoline: the performances are decent, while the consumptions are a little less. Toyota will have to work a lot on this aspect, even considering that there are already “positive” sides such as the maintenance of noise (at least for traditionalists) and the chance to save a technology that risks being completely abandoned with the electric. In this sense, if costs allow it, in the future endothermic cars could receive ‘kits’ to make them usable with hydrogen.