Toyota GRMN Yaris: for 500 only

THE STARTER RISES – All-wheel drive with Torsen differential front and rear, 261 hp, 230 km / h: when they first saw it, rally enthusiasts hardly believed it. With the Toyota GR Yaris the Japanese company has practically managed to cancel the distance between the racing fields and the everyday roads. Now that its little bomb is practically sold-out in all markets, the Japanese house is relaunching, putting on the plate an even more adherent version of the racing car engaged in the WRC. The news comes straight from Tokyo Auto Salon, where the Toyota GRMN Yaris. Lighter and faster, it was developed with the help of professional drivers to improve performance and enhance the driving pleasure of the model from which it derives.

FUN FOR 500 ONLY (AND AT A HIGH PRICE) – The Toyota will produce a small series of GRMN Yaris, 500 copies in total, awarded only in Japan through a “lottery” of reservations. There will be a lot of luck, because, judging by the full-bodied success of the normal GR Yaris and by the technical data sheet of its evolution in a racing key just presented, the line to grab one will be very long. Despite the list price, which starts at 7,317,000 yen (almost 56,000 euros, 14,000 more than a GR Yaris) and goes up by over 1,000,000 yen if you opt for one of the two optional packages, the Circuit Package ( includes exclusive 18 ” BBS wheels, adjustable Bilstein B16 shock absorbers, carbon fiber rear spoiler and a lightweight body kit) and the Rally Package (reinforced suspension, protective underbody plate and roll cage).

STRONGER AND LIGHTER – In the acronym GRMN, of course, there is nothing accidental: GRMN, in fact, is the acronym of “Gazoo Racing Meister Nürburgring”, where the reference to the famous German circuit, exhausting and precious test bench for the car manufacturers that wish to refine their high-performance models, indicates that the car was tuned between the curbs drawing heavily on Toyota’s wealth of racing experience. But where and how does the Toyota GRMN Yaris, compared to the standard? The bulk of the designers’ work was concentrated on the chassis, lightened by 20 kg and strengthened with 546 reinforcement plates and 12 meters of special structural adhesives. The aesthetic differences are minimal, even if the bodywork is wider than one centimeter and lower than one, which shifts the center of gravity down, further improving roadholding and driving precision.

UNDER THE BONNET NOTHING CHANGES – On the engine of the Toyota GRMN Yaris, the gritty and proven 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, which for the Japanese market has 271 hp, no changes have been made, while Toyota engineers have designed a new mechanical limited-slip differential and also revised the gearbox with a shorter ratios of the first four gears, all to the advantage of acceleration. Data on 0-100 km / h are not yet available, but with the new transmission a few tenths could be filed.

