Toyota, here is the bZ4X for Europe: battery with 90% capacity even after 10 years and does not fear the cold

After staging the international launch in October, Toyota has formalized the arrival of the bZ4X also in Europe. The new electric of the Japanese house is therefore presented to customers of the Old Continent, apparently without modifications, but with some more details on the platform and on the battery.

In particular, the Japanese house offers us an accurate description of the guarantee that will be offered on the accumulator. Toyota predicts a duration of 10 years or even 1 million km, a period in which it ensures that the battery will maintain at least 70% of its original capacity (of 71.4 kWh). To be able to afford this “risk”, cells have been developed to maintain 90% of new capacity.

To achieve this, Toyota uses various controls on voltage, current and operating temperature, at the level of the individual cell. For the first time a liquid-cooled Toyota battery, so as to allow quick interventions as soon as the system detects anomalies.

Akio Toyoda’s men are also confident in performance in harsh weather conditions. Assuming optimal use at 20 degrees Celsius ambient temperature, the Toyota battery pack guarantees minimal performance degradation at -5 degrees, about half of the gap compared to the competition.

During the same conference we learned about the long-term plans. By 2030 Toyota plans to sell zero-emission cars for at least 50% of the total, a quota that will rise to 100% by 2035. The Toyota bZ4X will arrive in an unspecified period of 2022, and for the moment no announcements have been made. reference price. Here is the video with the presentation: