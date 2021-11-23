Toyota Highlander: November promotion – La Gazzetta dello Sport
Are you looking for a spacious and comfortable SUV? The Toyota Highlander is the largest of the brand and is on promotion in November 2021!
Untangle yourself on the slippery surfaces typical of the winter season aboard an SUV capable of disengaging very well even in off-road: for this reason it is advisable to take advantage of the promotion valid for the entire month of November 2021 on the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. It is the largest SUV in the range of the Japanese house, which counts Rav4 in the D segment, C-HR in the C segment, and Yaris Cross in the B segment. In Italy it is available exclusively with a Full Hybrid Electric engine and intelligent all-wheel drive. Completely renewed compared to the past, the Highlander is the latest sport utility vehicle innovation for Toyota based on the GA-K platform, characterized by a lightweight, highly rigid body and a low center of gravity. With a wheelbase of 2,850 mm, it boasts a passenger compartment with 7 real seats, thanks to the 180 mm sliding movement of the second row of seats, which allow the occupants of the third a freedom of movement for the legs of a standard seat.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid: November promotion
By the end of the month, it is possible to take advantage of the promotion on Toyota Higlander Hybrid which files the price of 6,500 euros thanks to the We Hybrid Bonus. The offer is focused on the version equipped with the 248 HP 2.5-liter Hybrid Dynamic Force engine, combined with AWD-i all-wheel drive. The list price is 52,200 euros. The turnkey promotional price, valid with the WeHybrid Bonus, drops to € 45,700 with the contribution of the house and the dealer. The promotion is valid only in the event of a contract signed by 11/30/2021 for cars registered by 05/31/2022, in the event of exchange or scrapping of a vehicle owned for at least 5 months, at dealers participating in the initiative. The Highlander Hybrid on offer is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense package, which includes all the latest driving assistance systems. In addition, with WeHybrid Insurance, the km traveled in electric are free.
November 22 – 5:21 pm
