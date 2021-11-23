Toyota Highlander: November promotion – La Gazzetta dello Sport

Untangle yourself on the slippery surfaces typical of the winter season aboard an SUV capable of disengaging very well even in off-road: for this reason it is advisable to take advantage of the promotion valid for the entire month of November 2021 on the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. It is the largest SUV in the range of the Japanese house, which counts Rav4 in the D segment, C-HR in the C segment, and Yaris Cross in the B segment. In Italy it is available exclusively with a Full Hybrid Electric engine and intelligent all-wheel drive. Completely renewed compared to the past, the Highlander is the latest sport utility vehicle innovation for Toyota based on the GA-K platform, characterized by a lightweight, highly rigid body and a low center of gravity. With a wheelbase of 2,850 mm, it boasts a passenger compartment with 7 real seats, thanks to the 180 mm sliding movement of the second row of seats, which allow the occupants of the third a freedom of movement for the legs of a standard seat.