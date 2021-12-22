Toyota iQ becomes a small GR Yaris with a Kawasaki engine

At the Tokyo 2022 Motor Show which will start on January 14, 2022, there will also be a Japanese tuner who has created a really curious project. Indeed, it will bring a Toyota iQ which has been transformed to become a small car. It all started with the small Japanese city car, a model designed for traffic in big cities that is no longer produced today. The front and rear light clusters of the GR Yaris have been transplanted to this car with the right adaptations.





We also have new GR Yaris-inspired front and rear bumpers, a carbon fiber front hood and a rear spoiler. The new white alloy wheels also stand out. Overall, it really feels like see a miniature Toyota GR Yaris. Inside, the Japanese tuner has equipped the car with two racing seats, a three-spoke Momo steering wheel and a new custom instrument cluster. There is also a centrally mounted screen that could be used to provide telemetry data. THE rear seats have been removed because it was necessary to make room for the new engine.



