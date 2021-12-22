Toyota iQ becomes a small GR Yaris with a Kawasaki engine
At the Tokyo 2022 Motor Show which will start on January 14, 2022, there will also be a Japanese tuner who has created a really curious project. Indeed, it will bring a Toyota iQ which has been transformed to become a small car. It all started with the small Japanese city car, a model designed for traffic in big cities that is no longer produced today. The front and rear light clusters of the GR Yaris have been transplanted to this car with the right adaptations.
We also have new GR Yaris-inspired front and rear bumpers, a carbon fiber front hood and a rear spoiler. The new white alloy wheels also stand out. Overall, it really feels like see a miniature Toyota GR Yaris.
Inside, the Japanese tuner has equipped the car with two racing seats, a three-spoke Momo steering wheel and a new custom instrument cluster. There is also a centrally mounted screen that could be used to provide telemetry data. THE rear seats have been removed because it was necessary to make room for the new engine.
The very special car features the powertrain of a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R motorcycle. Thus, we have a 1,441cc 4-cylinder capable of developing 155 kW (211 hp) with 154 Nm of torque. The power of this unit is transmitted to the rear axle, probably from the bike’s 6-speed gearbox.
The performance have not been revealed but given the light weight of the car and the power of the engine, it is reasonable to expect a car capable of entertaining driving. We hope that more information about this very curious project will emerge at the Tokyo Motor Show in January.