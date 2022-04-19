Toyota presented new models and unprecedented technologies in Argentina

Toyota presented new models and completely modern technologies in Argentina with the aim of promoting measures for the environment. The idea is to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

For that, the Japanese brand brought four new models to our country that would seem to become the “ambassadors” of this new proposal. In this way, Toyota’s global line-up of electrified vehicles is completed with Plug-In hybrids (or “plug-in”), battery-powered and hydrogen fuel cells.

Among them are the RAV4 and plug-in Prius, the Mirai (electric with fuel cells -hydrogen), and the Lexus UX (battery electric vehicle).

In countries like Argentina, where the electricity generation and distribution infrastructure is overstretched and the energy matrix still depends largely on hydrocarbons, hybrids are an accessible and practical solution. As Latin American countries advance in the development of charging networks, Toyota will be able to introduce its new technologies and deepen its path towards carbon neutrality.