Toyota presents its new electric vehicle

With the ability to go up to 252 miles on a single charge, Toyota presented this week the new bZ4X, an SUV that seeks to combine a modern and bold style with features loaded with technology.

Victor Aponte, senior manager of vehicle operations for Toyota of Puerto Rico, explained that the bZ4X is the first Toyota vehicle to be launched under the bZ series. However, his arrival in Puerto Rico still has no date.

“bZ, which stands for Beyond Zero, was developed with a human-centric approach, which means it hopes to provide more than just a mobility solution, but also an innovative space for customers”Aponte mentioned in a press release.

For the new bZ4X, the engineering team sought to defy convention with a unique, futuristic design without losing the familiarity commonly found in SUVs.

The vehicle is loaded from the front side. (Supplied)

The cabin of the bZ4X embodies a new generation of mobility with a design that helps the driver keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Thanks to the dedicated BEV platform, the engineering team achieved an extra-wide interior cabin that results in a spacious, quiet and relaxing space for both driver and passengers. The cabin allows for ample legroom in both the front and rear seats, as well as abundant side-to-side space in the rear, further contributing to a feeling of home comfort.

When it comes to powering up the bZ4X, there are plenty of options, including 120-volt and 240-volt chargers, as well as DC fast chargers. All bZ4X models are equipped with a J1772/CCS1 (Combined Charging System) plug, allowing charging both at home and in the public.

The 6.6 kW on-board charger allows the bZ4X to charge from low to full in around nine hours using a Level 2 charger, either at home or on a public charger at optimal outside temperatures.

The cabin, which has multiple technological attributes, allows ample legroom in both the front and rear seats. (Supplied)

The bZ4X joins an extensive lineup of Toyota electrified vehicles that, in total, accounted for about a quarter of total Toyota sales volume in the United States last year. These include hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and now battery electric vehicles.

Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through a portfolio of products featuring advanced alternative fuel technologies and zero emissions. To this end, the brand plans to expand to around 70 electrified models worldwide by 2025.

This future lineup will feature 15 dedicated BEVs, including seven bearing the bZ (Beyond Zero) brand moniker. This diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel Toyota towards its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Globally, Toyota has put more than 20 million electrified models into circulation, with a CO2 emission reduction effect equivalent to the CO2 emission reduction of more than 5.5 million BEV.

Over the next nine years, Toyota will invest more than $70 billion in electric vehicles as a whole, with a goal of launching 3.5 million BEVs worldwide by 2030.