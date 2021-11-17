Toyota presents the new alliance that wants to save thermal engines

We are in an era in which we do nothing but think and talk about solutions that can reduce the levels of atmospheric pollution, in favor of the environment, nature, the protection of our planet and the air we breathe. The automotive sector is obviously one of the most interested in these issues.

By now all the car manufacturers offer in the price list new cars electric, hybrid, and with classic engines, but of the latest generation and less polluting. Europe tightens vehicle emissions regulations and realities have already decided to completely abandon internal combustion engines, some even by 2030.

In this scenario, the manager at the head of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, during the joint conference at the Okayama International Circuit for the Super Taikyu Race, announced the presence of a group of large Japanese companies, all united by a single goal: that of achieve carbon neutral mobility, still saving the internal combustion engines, but increasing what are the fuel variants available on the market today.

Toyota at the forefront, along with Kawasaki, Subaru, Mazda and Yamaha, they will lead the project, to “achieve carbon neutrality with new, greener power options for internal combustion, even as rivals continue to gravitate towards battery electric vehicles.” This is what was declared by the parties directly concerned. What will these five big companies in the automotive sector do?

They will begin to do tests and verifications by exploiting the competition sector, in fact, they decided to participate in tenders by testing the use of zero-emission fuels. For example, a new 1.5-liter Skyactiv-D turbodiesel engine powered by next-generation bio-diesel from Mazda and Toyota will be used. The Akio Toyoda giant will also collaborate with Subaru in the endurance season of the Super Taikyu series in Japan in 2022, the two companies have decided to test a synthetic fuel derived from biomass. Yamaha will instead compete with a hydrogen vehicle and, with Kawasaki, will begin research to develop hydrogen engines for motorcycles.

Mazda wants to increase the reliability of its technologies to foster expanding the use of biodiesel fuel Next generation, the company also believes that “to achieve carbon neutrality it thinks it is really essential to provide customers with a variety of options.”