Toyota Rav4: November offer – La Gazzetta dello Sport
The new Toyota Rav4, the compact full hybrid and even 4×4 SUV is on promotion in November. Take advantage of it now!
Take advantage of the promotion valid for the entire month of November 2021 to face the winter in the comfort offered by Toyota Rav4 Hybrid. The fifth generation of the model that created the mid-range Sport Utility segment, now also available in a plug-in version, has been profoundly renewed in its look and mechanics. The November promotion is aimed at the most widespread version, equipped with the Full-Hybrid system consisting of the 2.5-liter petrol engine flanked by an electric unit for 218 HP of total power. It is able to run with zero emissions for a significant portion of the time of use, without the need for charging at the columns. The Japanese manufacturer has always put safety first, relaunching it thanks to the latest evolution of the standard Toyota Safety Sense package, which includes all the latest adas. The Toyota WeHybrid Bonus also contributes to reducing the price.
Toyota RAV4: THE November PROMOTION
–
In detail, the promotion concerns the 2WD version of Toyota Rav4 2.5 Hybrid in Active set-up, which is possible to have with monthly installments for only 249 euros. The list price starts at 36,850 euros. Taking advantage of the November offer, the turnkey promotional price drops to € 31,950 thanks to the WeHybrid Bonus. The discount is linked to the exchange of a vehicle or the scrapping of a polluting vehicle. Taking for example the loan on the Rav4 2.5 Hybrid Active 2WD: the sale price is 31,950 euros, the advance to be paid amounts to 8,600 euros. There are 47 installments of 248.77 per month. The future value guaranteed by the dealers participating in the initiative is equal to the final installment of € 15,975 to be paid only if you intend to keep the car upon expiry of the contract.
November 16 – 16:03
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED