Toyota Rav4: November offer – La Gazzetta dello Sport

Take advantage of the promotion valid for the entire month of November 2021 to face the winter in the comfort offered by Toyota Rav4 Hybrid. The fifth generation of the model that created the mid-range Sport Utility segment, now also available in a plug-in version, has been profoundly renewed in its look and mechanics. The November promotion is aimed at the most widespread version, equipped with the Full-Hybrid system consisting of the 2.5-liter petrol engine flanked by an electric unit for 218 HP of total power. It is able to run with zero emissions for a significant portion of the time of use, without the need for charging at the columns. The Japanese manufacturer has always put safety first, relaunching it thanks to the latest evolution of the standard Toyota Safety Sense package, which includes all the latest adas. The Toyota WeHybrid Bonus also contributes to reducing the price.