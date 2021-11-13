Business

Toyota sees the light at the end of the tunnel – Auto World

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

After months of production in fits and starts, Toyota is ready to “return to normal“. The Japanese carmaker announced that in December all operational plants and assembly lines in Japan will return to normal operation: this had not happened since last May. Thus, Toyota’s global production will reach 800,000 units in December, compared to 760,000 units in the same period last year, when the company accelerated the pace to recover lost production due to the pandemic.

To be precise, of these 800,000 cars over 500,000 will be assembled in the mother country, while the remaining 300,000 in the production plants that Toyota manages outside its friendly walls. Thanks to this recovery, the sales forecasts for the fiscal year ending in March 2022 remain unchanged: the Japanese brand will build around 9 million cars. Toyota itself wanted to clarify, however, that returning to regular production does not mean that the supply problems are over: the shortage of some components is still felt, in particular that of microchip, but the company has ensured that it is doing its best with suppliers to be able to deliver as many cars to its customers as quickly as possible. Toyota’s hope is now to continue the good things done in the last quarter, when the reported operating profit had increased by 48%.

FP | Andrea Trezza

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cuts, revocations and increases: here is the recalculation of pensions

2 weeks ago

he did not send them to say

3 days ago

The ATMs disappear, in Perugia cash is withdrawn at the pharmacy: the pilot project

1 week ago

Children disputed between Spain and Italy, no judges to pardon the mother

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button