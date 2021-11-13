Toyota sees the light at the end of the tunnel – Auto World

After months of production in fits and starts, Toyota is ready to “return to normal“. The Japanese carmaker announced that in December all operational plants and assembly lines in Japan will return to normal operation: this had not happened since last May. Thus, Toyota’s global production will reach 800,000 units in December, compared to 760,000 units in the same period last year, when the company accelerated the pace to recover lost production due to the pandemic.

To be precise, of these 800,000 cars over 500,000 will be assembled in the mother country, while the remaining 300,000 in the production plants that Toyota manages outside its friendly walls. Thanks to this recovery, the sales forecasts for the fiscal year ending in March 2022 remain unchanged: the Japanese brand will build around 9 million cars. Toyota itself wanted to clarify, however, that returning to regular production does not mean that the supply problems are over: the shortage of some components is still felt, in particular that of microchip, but the company has ensured that it is doing its best with suppliers to be able to deliver as many cars to its customers as quickly as possible. Toyota’s hope is now to continue the good things done in the last quarter, when the reported operating profit had increased by 48%.