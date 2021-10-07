Toyota Supra, three new examples – a tribute to Paul Walker

Paul Walker , or rather, Brian, who at the wheel of one Toyota Supra white alongside Vin Diesel’s Dodge and then parting ways at a crossroads: it is the most famous scene in the saga of Fast & Furious – appears in the seventh chapter -, that of Brian’s farewell to all the fans in the world, still shocked by the death of Paul Walker. Today, after 6 years, the workshop Tom’s Racing and the Japanese magazine Safari they decided to join forces to create a new Supra as a tribute to the famous actor .

Walker’s Supra as inspiration

The choice of the machine is not accidental. Walker actually owned a white Toyota Supra, an A80. What then is just what you see in “Fast & Furious 7“. Tom’s Racing, a Japanese company that deals with the preparation of sports cars, has taken a A90 white equipping it with a rear wing inspired by that of Walker’s model, of a 20 “BBS LM tire set and of coilover suspension adjustable.

The engine six-cylinder 3-liter turbo, with the changes, rises up to 420 hp thanks to the inclusion of a Power Box. The Japanese tuner will also make some changes to the interior of the car, but has not yet released photos of the new cabin.

They cost 100 thousand euros

They will be built only three specimens of this Supra, each for sale at price of about 100 thousand euros. Requests for the purchase of the car will be open until October 31, 2021: if there are more than three, a lottery will be held to determine the lucky buyers.