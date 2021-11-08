Toyota Tacoma “Tacozilla”, the camper inspired by the past at SEMA 2021

At the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Several very special cars were exhibited. Toyota, for example, he brought a very curious concept, which tries to re-propose his own in a modern key pop up camper from the 70s and 80s. Models that, at the time, had obtained great appreciation from customers. At SEMA 2021, the Japanese manufacturer led Tacozilla, a camper that was built from the base of the Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup.

MAXIMUM CUSTOMIZATION

The concept was developed by the Toyota Motorsports Garage. The team that took care of the project did not limit themselves to carrying out a simple conversion of the pickup as they worked to really customize many aspects of this particular vehicle. The goal, in fact, was to create a camper that was not only practical to use but also beautiful to look at. First of all, the chassis was revised of the Tacoma TRD Sport, especially in the rear area. The team worked to ensure that even people over 180 cm in height could have enough space to move around without problems. The work also made it possible to obtain the necessary space for the internal elements. Toyota has faced several design challenges including creating the passage leading to the cabin. For this reason, specific reinforcements have been applied to the chassis to ensure the vehicle can tackle off-road sections without problems. Indeed, to design the particular tailgate it took 100 hours of work.