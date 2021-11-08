Toyota Tacoma “Tacozilla”, the camper inspired by the past at SEMA 2021
At the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Several very special cars were exhibited. Toyota, for example, he brought a very curious concept, which tries to re-propose his own in a modern key pop up camper from the 70s and 80s. Models that, at the time, had obtained great appreciation from customers. At SEMA 2021, the Japanese manufacturer led Tacozilla, a camper that was built from the base of the Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup.
MAXIMUM CUSTOMIZATION
The concept was developed by the Toyota Motorsports Garage. The team that took care of the project did not limit themselves to carrying out a simple conversion of the pickup as they worked to really customize many aspects of this particular vehicle. The goal, in fact, was to create a camper that was not only practical to use but also beautiful to look at. First of all, the chassis was revised of the Tacoma TRD Sport, especially in the rear area.
The team worked to ensure that even people over 180 cm in height could have enough space to move around without problems. The work also made it possible to obtain the necessary space for the internal elements. Toyota has faced several design challenges including creating the passage leading to the cabin. For this reason, specific reinforcements have been applied to the chassis to ensure the vehicle can tackle off-road sections without problems. Indeed, to design the particular tailgate it took 100 hours of work.
They have been revised also the suspensions. The ground clearance has been increased by 5 cm and this made it possible to use the new 285/70/17 General Tire Grabber X3 off-road tires. The exterior panels were made of aluminum and the team wanted to recreate the look of Toyota campers of the past with the classic yellow, orange and bronze stripes.
The interiors are particularly accurate and highlight the great attention to detail that the Japanese manufacturer has reserved for this prototype. The floor was covered with teak. We then have a bathroom with shower, a kitchen with stove and sink, a double bed and a particular 3D printed dining table. The engine is a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine capable of delivering 282 hp (207 kW) with 359 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
It will not be commercialized but it will certainly be an interesting starting point for all those who want to build a similar vehicle.