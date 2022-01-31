Toyota was the largest manufacturer in the world of 2021

2021 was a very important year, indeed fundamental for the Toyota Motor Company, which obviously includes the Toyota brand, but also Hino, Daihatsu and Lexus. Last year it overtook the Volkswagen Group and confirmed itself as the number one among all car manufacturers.

2021 was a decidedly exciting year for Toyota, the Japanese manufacturer’s margin on the German brand increased compared to previous years, the increase recorded in world deliveries was of 10.1%. The brand sold a total of 10,496,000 cars last year, while the Volkswagen Group reached ‘only’ 8,882,000 vehicles distributed, recording a decrease of 4.5% compared to the previous year. The reasons for the decrease in registrations of the German brand are also due to the problems of supplying microchips, the famous semiconductor crisis we have talked about so much, which unfortunately is putting the entire sector in serious difficulty, with delays in deliveries of new vehicles.

Toyota’s growth also abroad

Not only in Europe, the success of Toyota Motor Corporation has been great even overseas. One of the reasons for its great success and for the ‘overtaking’ of fierce rivals on the market was the fact that the Group managed to avoid very long interruptions in production, mitigating in the best way all the delays typical of this tragic period of the automotive sector, marked from an unprecedented crisis due to the pandemic situation linked to Coronavirus.

As we were saying, therefore, Toyota’s optimal results were not only in the Old Continent, but also in the United States of America, where managed to overtake General Motors, the most successful brand on the US market, thus becoming the first manufacturer in this area as well.

Toyota’s results in 2021 were astonishing

2021 was the third best ever for the Toyota Group, with a result that was slightly lower than in 2019, when new car deliveries totaled 10,742,000 vehicles, and in 2018, when instead the units sold globally were 10,594,000. Taking into consideration the data of the Toyota company alone, we can say that it was able to distribute a total of 8,855,000 cars, registering a significant increase compared to 2020, the year in which 7,973,000 units sold.

Toyota and electric cars: what can we say today

It is well known that Toyota is one of the first car manufacturers to take an interest in alternative engines. The House can actually be considered pioneer of hybrid engines. And in this regard, 2021 was also an exceptional year for cars with electrified engines. There were a total of 2,621,000 vehicles, including electric vehicles, hybrids and even those with hydrogen fuel cells. 14,407 electric units were sold, very few compared to those sold by the Volkswagen Group, Toyota’s great rival (453,000).

But let’s not forget that the new Toyota bZ4X was recently presented, we also saw it together, and it will soon begin to be sold together with other subsequent battery-powered models from the Japanese manufacturer; by 2030, a total of 30 are expected. The gap between VW and Toyota for electric cars is therefore set to narrow.