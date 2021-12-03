Toyota will launch an electric in 2022 with BYD’s LFP batteries

A vehicle, therefore, which will have an affordable price without compromising on space and comfort. The report highlights that Toyota will be able to offer this car at this price thanks to the collaboration with BYD who will supply the batteries . In particular, BYD’s Blade accumulators will be used, which are characterized by having cells with LFP type chemistry . A technology that together with some technical solutions developed by the Chinese company, allows to significantly reduce production costs.

Toyota will launch an electric car slightly larger than the Corolla, in China , within end of 2022 , through a collaboration with BYD . According to a report by Reuters, this car will be offered at a price of less than 200,000 yuan, equal to just under 28,000 euros, placing itself below premium electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y or the NIO ES6.

This new car is expected to make its first appearance as a concept at the Beijing Motor Show in April 2022. Reuters reports that it will most likely become the second model of the range of electric cars bZ of the Japanese manufacturer, although it seems that it will only be sold in China. It should, therefore, go alongside the new electric SUV bZ4X which was recently presented on the European market.

BYD officially launched its Blade batteries in 2020. Accumulators with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry have several advantages and not just economic ones. In fact, they offer greater durability and do not use cobalt and nickel. On the other hand, they have a lower energy density and “suffer” more from low temperatures. It is a technology that more and more manufacturers are starting to use mainly due to the lower costs. Also Tesla already uses LFP cells for some models made in China and aims to exploit them more in the future.

Recent reports also claimed that the American manufacturer was interested in the batteries developed by BYD. Both Toyota and BYD declined to comment on the Reuters report. It must be said, however, that the two companies have already been collaborating for some time. In fact, last year they formed a joint venture for the development of the batteries.