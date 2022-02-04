Toyota Yaris 2022, which is why it is already one of the successes of the year even without being an SUV

Toyota Yaris has evolved and is presented in 2022 as one of the successes of the year. With improved stiffness and a lower center of gravity, the Yaris shifts completely and becomes quite aggressive for the first time with its ground-angled headlights, impressive grille and fenders widened almost to excess. The rear plays on this wide effect with a glossy black band to connect the optics. Let’s go deeper:

Why Toyota Yaris 2022 is one of the hits of the year

There are two 100% thermal petrol engines to choose from (90 and 120hp) but Toyota hopes that it will account for the majority of sales. hybrid version of the Yaris. This generation gains 16 horsepower (116 hp) thus motorized and improves its composition in depth. Battery 12 kilos lighter and more than double more compact, greater capacity, more powerful electric motor (80 HP and 141 Nm of torque) associated with the three-cylinder 1.5 monobloc 92 HP and 120 Nm, lower center of gravity by 1.2 cm.

The entire electrical system weighs 60 pounds and becomes the only way to benefit from a automatic range change. As for consumption, they are equal to 3.7 liters per 100 kilometers in the combined WLTP cycle: an improvement of about one liter compared to the previous one and a flattering score.

There Japanese city car however, it has other advantages, starting with a hybrid engine known for its sobriety in the city and its homologation. Starting with this new generation, the Japanese also introduce a new GA-B version of the TNGA platform. Driving dynamism has significantly improved. While still very maneuverable, the Yaris is truly more enjoyable than ever.

With 3.94 meters in length, Toyota Yaris 2022 it is sold exclusively with 5 doors. It is more generous in terms of roominess than its predecessors, especially in the rear, and benefits from good standard equipment. This Yaris, which on the other hand is satisfied with a small trunk, has plenty of storage space, a modern presentation and a serious finish, despite the materials being hard to the touch.

Safety and propulsion for Toyota Yaris 2022

As for safety, Toyota Yaris 2022 already benefits from the autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control and panel recognition. The electric rear windows complete an equipment that can be enriched with options not available on the basic version.

Combining a 92hp 3-cylinder engine with an electric motor developing the equivalent of 80hp, the Yaris Hybrid has a combined output of 116hp.

Capable of more than honorable performances on freeways, the Yaris shines especially in the city, where its electric motor is enough to move it up to about 30 kilometers per hour, accelerating with a light foot.

However, it shines with its sobriety and, compared to its predecessor, is quieter under acceleration, despite its continuously variable transmission.

The Yaris exists also in 100% thermal version, without any electric assistance to support the three cylinders. These versions are the 70 VVT-i when they have the 1.0 liter and 120 VVT-i with the 1.5 liter.