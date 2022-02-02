Toyota Yaris Cross: Quattroruote’s technical analysis

Technique – Toyota Yaris Cross, more space for the trunk and 4×4 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ prove_speciali / 2022/01/25 / Tecnica_Toyot_Yaris_Cross / gallery / rsmall / 2022-Toyota-Yaris-Cross_3.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ test_speciali / 2022/01/25 / technique_Toyot_Yaris_Cross / gallery / rbig / 2022-Toyota-Yaris-Cross_3.jpg “,” caption “:”
Technique – Toyota Yaris Cross, more space for the trunk and 4×4 “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ prove_speciali / 2022/01/25 / Tecnica_Toyot_Yaris_Cross / gallery / rsmall / 2022-Toyota-Yaris-Cross_4.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/ test_speciali / 2022/01/25 / technique_Toyot_Yaris_Cross / gallery / rbig / 2022-Toyota-Yaris-Cross_4.jpg “,” caption “:”
Technique – Toyota Yaris Cross, more space in the trunk and 4×4 “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”
The Quattroruote road tests include an analysis of the technical characteristics of the car in question. This week we focus on the Toyota Yaris Cross.
It looks much larger than a Yaris, but in reality the overall dimensions are almost similar. The Cross, based on the Ga-B platform, has the same wheelbase as the sedan, but extends overhangs: 60 mm at the front and 180 mm at the rear, to offer greater load capacity. In total, it is longer than 240 mm, higher than 90 and wider than 20. The ground clearance reaches 170 mm, 25 more than the sedan.
From the latter, the Cross also inherits the powertrain: the thermal unit includes the new three-cylinder 1,490 cm3, derived from the two-liter Dynamic Force family, with a compression ratio of 14: 1 and Atkinson cycle operation. .
Also new is the continuously variable transmission, with reduced dimensions, as are the two electric motors / generators, with the one used for traction that delivers 59 kW. Finally, the battery is lithium-ion, which allows for greater lightness and efficiency. At a cost of 2,500 euros, the AWD-i system features a different rear axle (double arms instead of a torsion beam) to accommodate a small electric motor of 3.9 kW and 52 Nm.
Toyota Yaris Cross: the technical sheet of the 1.5H E-CVT Premiere
Thermal engine
• Transverse front, petrol
• 3 cylinders in line
• Bore 80.5 mm
• Travel 97.6 mm
• Displacement 1,490 cm3
• Max power 68 kW (92 HP) at 5,500 rpm
• Max torque 120 Nm from 3,600 to 4,800 rpm
• Light alloy cylinder block and head
• 2 overhead camshafts, double phase variator, 4 valves per cylinder (chain)
• Direct and indirect injection
• Particulate filter
Hybrid system
• Series-parallel scheme
• Permanent magnet synchronous front motor
• Max power 59 kW (80 HP)
• Max torque 141 Nm
System power
• 85 kW (116 hp)
Transmission
• Front-wheel drive
• Continuously variable automatic gearbox
Car body
• Steel body, 2 volumes, 5 doors, 5 seats
• MacPherson front end, stabilizer bar coil springs
• Rear axle with interconnected wheels, coil springs
• Hydraulic shock absorbers
• Disc brakes, ventilated front, Abs and Esp
• Rack and pinion steering, electric servo control
• 36 liter tank
Tires
• Goodyear EfficientGrip 215 / 50R18 92V
• Repair kit
Dimensions and mass
• 256 cm step
• Front and rear track 152 cm
• Length 418 cm
• Width 177 cm
• Height 160 cm
• Mass 1,290 kg, fully loaded 1,690 kg, towable 750 kg
• 397 dm3 trunk
Produced in
• Valenciennes (France)