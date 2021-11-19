Toyota Yaris: November offer – La Gazzetta dello Sport

From the first generation called “the little genius” to the current multi-award-winning Toyota Yaris Hybrid, the absolute protagonist among the city cars. The fourth generation of the compact with a modern look features a range of mechanical technological contents at the top of the category, in addition to the fourth generation of the full hybrid system that guarantees record consumption savings. Perfect for the city, considering its compact size (3.94 meters long and 1.74 wide) which makes parking easier. Not only that: the Toyota Yaris Hybrid, thanks to its superior driveability and the most advanced driving assistance and safety devices, is at the same time a good ally when traveling “out of town”, for example on weekends by the sea or in the countryside. The new Toyota Yaris Hybrid can be purchased by taking advantage of theinteresting promotion valid for the entire month of November 2021.