Toyota Yaris: November offer – La Gazzetta dello Sport
From the first generation called “the little genius” to the current multi-award-winning Toyota Yaris Hybrid, the absolute protagonist among the city cars. The fourth generation of the compact with a modern look features a range of mechanical technological contents at the top of the category, in addition to the fourth generation of the full hybrid system that guarantees record consumption savings. Perfect for the city, considering its compact size (3.94 meters long and 1.74 wide) which makes parking easier. Not only that: the Toyota Yaris Hybrid, thanks to its superior driveability and the most advanced driving assistance and safety devices, is at the same time a good ally when traveling “out of town”, for example on weekends by the sea or in the countryside. The new Toyota Yaris Hybrid can be purchased by taking advantage of theinteresting promotion valid for the entire month of November 2021.
TOYOTA YARIS HYBRID: THE November PROMOTION
Taking advantage of the November promotion it is possible to have an overvaluation of used vehicles equal to 3,250 euros. The list price of Toyota Yaris 1.5 Hybrid 5-door in Active version, starts from 22,150 euros. Thanks to the WeHybrid Bonus it is possible to have the hybrid Yaris at a price of 19,200 euros, with the contribution of the house and the dealer. The promotion is valid only in the event of a contract signed by 30 November 2021 for cars registered by 30 May 2022.
