Toyota Yaris, the GR Sport set-up arrives

The range of the Toyota Yaris is enriched with the GR Sport, the trim derived from the very sporty GR that gives even more character to the Japanese compact. Available in Europe after spring 2022, the GR Sport gives a more aggressive look to the petrol and full hybrid versions.

Personal look

On an aesthetic level, the Yaris developed by the division Gazoo Racing is recognized for i 18 “wheels with dedicated design and red details. The grille has also been renewed with a mesh design and a “G” motif, while the black roof (can be ordered as an option) makes the line of the car even more streamlined and sporty.

The tail is distinguished by the “T” shaped diffuser which accentuates the aggressive character of the Yaris. For the rest, the dimensions and look of the headlights remain identical to those of the other trim levels.

L’passenger compartment it is characterized by the “GR Sport” logos on the steering wheel, headrest, power button and main instrument display. The seats have a fabric upholstery with red stitching and you can also choose the version Ultrasuede with heating function for the front seats. Finally, the door panels, console and steering wheel are finished in silver.

Updated in the set-up

As mentioned, the GR Sport set-up can be combined with both the 1.0 petrol engine with 72 HP with 5-speed intelligent manual gearbox (iMT) which at 1.5 hybrid from 116 HP with continuously variable automatic transmission.

Toyota declares that in addition to the aesthetics, thetrim of the Yaris. In the GR Sport the front and rear suspensions have been re-adjusted, with stiffer dampers at low speeds. In addition, the rear springs have been optimized to reduce roll and wheel lift during acceleration and braking.

The electronic power steering has been updated to offer greater precision in the trajectory, while the additional underbody supports have increased the stiffness of the car body.

The GR Sport, therefore, really wants to be the link between traditional Yaris and the extreme 261 HP GR.