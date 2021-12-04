Toyota’s green revolution

Battery electric is not the only technology likely to take the place of gasoline or diesel-powered internal combustion engines. Also hydrogen, in fact, it becomes an increasingly serious and fierce candidate to become the mobility technology of the future. And in this sector Toyota (at least for now) is unrivaled.

For decades now, the Japanese manufacturer has been designing, manufacturing and experimenting with different solutions that make it possible to exploit hydrogen to power cars of different sizes. The most tested and used technology is that of fuel cells, but it is not the only one. Toyota is in fact experimenting with the award-winning Yaris GR a technology that would make it possible to maintain an internal combustion engine rather than switch to electricity (as is the case with hydrogen fuel cell cars). Unlike the endothermic cars on the market today, the Toyota GR Yaris is powered directly by hydrogen, thus managing to eliminate harmful gas emissions into the atmosphere.

The technology employed by the Japanese manufacturer is still experimental – it was first hypothesized in 2017 – but is being used successfully on a Toyota Corolla engaged in the Super Taikyu series in Japan, under the wing of Toyota GAZOO Racing’s ROOKIE Racing. A choice, that of testing the innovative hydrogen technology in a track competition, anything but casual: according to the leaders of the Japanese company “The purpose of racing is not only to satisfy our curiosity, but rather to allow the development of the Japanese vehicle industry ”.

Both the Yaris GR prototype and the Corolla used in racing are equipped with a 1.6 liter G16E-GTS turbo engine with 3 cylinders in line. It is the same engine mounted by the Toyota GR Yaris on the market today, but fueled by petrol. The prototype presented in the past few days by the Japanese giant, on the other hand, directly exploits the combustion of hydrogen to generate the driving force necessary to move the vehicle.

As they explain from Toyota, hydrogen burns faster than gasoline, thus allowing to obtain a good reactivity and excellent environmental performances. The emissions measured at the exhaust are in fact almost zero, drastically reducing the vehicle’s environmental footprint. All while guaranteeing a fun driving experience, with acoustic and sensorial feeling typical of internal combustion engines. In short, if ever the technology tested by Toyota on the Yaris GR and Corolla were to arrive on the market, motorists could finally reconcile their “nostalgia” for the roar of the engine with the need to buy an “eco-friendly” car.