Toyota’s surrender to electric is not without conditions

Toyota’s surrender to electric is making the world talk. The manufacturer who most denigrated battery-powered cars announces 30 new EVs by 2030. But …

The surrender of Toyota, but the hydrogen is not abandoned

This is a spectacular U-turn compared to what has been stated several times in n.1 Akio Toyoda. An electric ostracism accompanied by an intense lobbying against battery-powered cars. However Toyota bends, but it does not break. In announcing this offensive in the electric, specifies that there will be no any abandonment of hydrogen, despite very disappointing sales: “Currently, the energy situation varies greatly from region to region. This is precisely why Toyota is committed to providing a diverse range of carbon-neutral options. To meet any need in any country. It is not us, but the local markets and our customers to decide which options to choose “. The watchword is: flexibility: “Why do we try to keep so many options? As a business management, you might find it more efficient to focus on fewer choices“, Explains Toyoda. “But quickly adapting to changes in the future will be more important than that try to predict the future, which is uncertain“.

Toyota’s surrender: focus more on efficiency than on range

But let’s get to the Toyota and brand projects premium of the Japanese giant, Lexus. The latter plans to have only electric in range in Europe, North America and China from 2030 and around the world from 2035. In Europe, the Toyota brand also plans to sell only zero-emission models from 2035, in line with EU targets. There bZ series will be expanded, after the launch of the first model, the SUV recently unveiled bZ4X. Toyoda showed some concepts that are now close to production, probably in 2023. These are a smaller SUV, a midsize sedan and a large SUV with three rows of seats. With particular attention to efficiency. “The more batteries you add to extend range, the larger, heavier and more expensive a vehicle becomes“, Explained the president. For the small SUV, the Japanese company aims for a consumption of 125 Wh / km, or 12.5 kWh / 100 km.

It focuses on Lexus and solid state batteries

As for the Lexus, after the poor success of the first model, the UX, the next electric will be there RZ, a crossover. But there is also an electric sedan and a sports car on the way. The sedan, in particular, would have a ‘autonomy of about 700 km. In the medium term, the bar is up solid state batteries, a technological solution in which the group would like to be the first among the major manufacturers. Toyota has already preceded everyone in creating a subsidiary to handle batteries only (In the 1996), with a company that later merged into the joint venture Prime Earth EV Energy. Since then it has produced more than 19 millions of batteries. “We believe that accumulated experience is an asset that gives us a competitive advantage“, Now say the leaders of the Japanese giant. But it remains to be seen whether the success achieved with the hybrid will also be replicable in the pure electric.