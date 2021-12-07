Toys for Bob, the Crash Bandicoot 4 studio, working on a project unrelated to COD? – Multiplayer.it

According to a series of job announcements, it would appear that Toys for Bob, Activision study author of Crash Bandicoot 4 and the N. Sane Trilogy, both working on a new project potentially unrelated to the Call of Duty franchise.

For the uninitiated, Toys for Bob earlier this year became one of the studios supporting the Call of Duty brand, and more specifically the free-to-play Warzone battle royale. However, the team recently posted a number of job advertisements, such as for the position of Senior Concept Artist, for unspecified projects.

The interesting thing is that some of the open positions clearly specify that the person hired will work on the Call of Duty series, while others will not, which could suggest that the studio is working on a new project unrelated to Activision’s flagship franchise. Blizzard.

A shot from Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time by Toys for Bob

Among the potential projects there could be a new Crash Bandicoot game, given the success achieved with the fourth chapter. Or, according to a rumor circulated last year, it could be Spyro 4, which would delight fans of the purple dragon. The hypothesis of a brand new IP is also not to be excluded.

In any case, to know the truth we just have to wait. Maybe during this week’s The Game Awards 2021 there could be some surprises in this regard.