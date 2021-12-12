Toyta Rav4 on offer in December

The new Toyota Rav4, full hybrid 2WD SUV, is on promotion in December 2021 for only 249 euros per month. Find out all the details of the offer

The Japanese house kicks off the Christmas carols by unveiling a series of unmissable promotions. Among the promotions, it stands out the offer valid for the entire month of December 2021 reserved for the compact SUV Toyota Rav4. This is the 2WD model of Toyota Rav4 2.5 Hybrid in Active set-up available for purchase with a monthly payment starting from 249 euros per month thanks to Toyota Easy financing, the Toyota WeHybrid Bonus formula and government eco-incentives. Advance € 8,600, 48 installments, Tan 4.99%, Taeg 5.89%. The future value guaranteed by the dealers participating in the initiative is equal to the final installment of € 15,975, to be paid only if you intend to keep the car upon expiry of the contract. The SUV is immediately available at the dealership. By leaving the telephone number in the box below, you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the active promotion and how to access the offer, inserted among the new car offers of December.

In order to associate the promotion with the person concerned, the consultant will ask for some personal data which will not be disclosed and which will be treated with the utmost care by the CheAutoCompro team, Gazzetta Motori’s “car sales” division. There will be no obligation to purchase the promotional car

Toyota RAV4: the characteristics – But here are the hallmarks of the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid. Now in its fifth generation, the model that created the mid-range Sport Utility segment, now also available in a plug-in version, has been profoundly renewed in its look and mechanics. The December promotion focuses on the most popular version of the Rav4 equipped with the full hybrid system that combines a 2.5-liter in-line 4-cylinder petrol engine with a permanent magnet electric unit capable of unleashing a total power of 218 HP. The compact SUV is capable of reaching a top speed of 180 km / h and accelerating from 0 to 100km / h in 8.4 seconds. As stated by the Japanese brand, the car can run with zero emissions for about 75 km without the need for charging at the columns. Also attached is a Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system with 8 “display equipped with Bluetooth and Go Plus satellite navigator with voice commands. The Toyota Safety Sense package is standard equipment, which includes all the latest driving aid systems. Finally, to complete the package, 17 “Silver alloy wheels and rear parking sensors.

