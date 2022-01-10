TP-Link router with mobile and motorized antennas: the maximum for your Wi-Fi coverage, always

Among the innovations presented at CES 2022 underway in Las Vegas we also find a new range of routers capable of superior performance

Although this edition of the Customer Experience Show presented several critical issues, including the defection of important protagonists such as Microsoft and with the global health situation in check, the proposals of the companies have not ceased to amaze onlookers, visitors and specialists in the sector.

If many projects have been dedicated to the behavior of devices, such as smartphones, TVs and tablets, as well as interesting solutions for fun and free time, the home automation part has undoubtedly had its significant audience with avant-garde objects that are becoming increasingly smart.

And it is precisely in this category that the routers of the new TP-Link range are placed, which are among the most curious and interesting of the products belonging to the same group for performance and equipment.

TP-Link’s solutions and robotic arms that best pick up the signal.

Three proposals presented by the company, one of which particularly impressed us, we find:

AXE300 , a compact design with many mechanical components, will be launched on the market in the second quarter

Deco XE200, a device that has 16 antennas and the same support for WiFi 6E as the previous one and up to 11 Gbps. This device allows 200 simultaneous connections

AXE200 Omni is from many points of view a top of the range product. It is a Tri-Band WiFi 6E router, which takes advantage of the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, but also the 6GHz. The most thrilling part of this project are the picking up antennas it is equipped with. These in fact have the ability to orient themselves in search of the best wireless signal.

That the presence of these protuberances is in fact an efficient system is difficult to say, what we can however consider is that since it is a prototype there will be time for developers to investigate the mechanism and proceed with an implementation. Only later will it be possible to proceed with hypotheses relating to the sale price and the marketing phase.