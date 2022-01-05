TP-Link’s Incredible New Router: Antennas move by themselves to improve Wi-Fi coverage

At CES 2022 TP-Link announced the Archer AXE200 Omni tri-band router, whose peculiarity is to integrate four antennas whose position is automatically modulated by the router to increase signal stability, avoid interference and, ultimately, improve the performance of the home network.

The position of the antennas it is managed automatically by the router, which opens and tilts them to find the configuration that guarantees the best coverage of home Wi-Fi.

The positioning of the four antennas of the Arch AXE200 Omni can also be managed from the dedicated mobile application.

Among the other technical specifications of the router, there are support for Wi-Fi 6E, a 10G port for wired connection and a 2.5G WAN / LAN port. Being a tri-band router, it also supports the 6 GHz band in addition to the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz ones.

In addition to the Archer AXE200 Omni, TP-Link also introduced the Deco XE200. Through the mesh technology it guarantees a connection up to 11 Gbps and allows you to connect up to 200 devices.

It features sixteen antennas, one 10 Gbps port, and two Gigabit ports.

Deco XE200 also includes AI-Driven Mesh technology, which, TP-Link explains, automatically learns from use and introduces tweaks to provide “always a Wi-Fi tailored to the characteristics of the environment and the needs of the user“.