TPL auto on stationary vehicles: what the new European Union legislation provides

The new European Union directives provide that the Rc car it is mandatory even when the vehicle is not in circulation and is stored in a private area. The provision 2021/2118 will have to enter into force in all European nations no later than 23 December 2023 and therefore Italy is also preparing to comply with the new rules. The objective is twofold: to extend the protection to damaged third parties from any accidents and update the rules to modern times. So, to put it simply, the vehicle must always be insured, not only when it is in motion, but also when it is stationary. The rule, however, is not mandatory. There are exceptions for which it is possible to suspend the RC car.

But what are the cases in which the derogation is triggered? As reported The sun 24 hours, one of the particular conditions in which insurance can be suspended concerns vehicles temporarily withdrawn from circulation, for example “Not used for long periods for seasonal use” . This is possible if the European country of reference acquits in case of accidents with a guarantee fund for damages, which in Italy is already provided thanks to the Road Victims Fund.

Other important innovations introduced by the new EU directives refer to accidents occurring abroad, for which the strengthening of the systems of indemnity. In addition, there is an increase in the minimum ceilings for personal injury, ie € 6,450,000 per claim, regardless of the number of injured persons, or € 1,300,000 per injured person. Changes will also be made for damage to property: € 1,300,000 per claim, regardless of the number of injured persons.

The legislation also deals with new means of locomotion, such as electric bikes and electric scooters. In this case, the insurance obligation is considered excessive by the European Union and therefore it remains for each individual nation to decide on the merits. Even on technologically advanced means, such as semi-autonomous and autonomous ones, the EU commission has taken time. No later than 2030, in any case, there must be clear and recognized rules for the countries of Europe.