TPMP: a real fight between columnists behind the scenes? Cyril Hanouna does not laugh: “I don’t want to see that anymore”

Last week, Cyril Hanouna received Dylan Thiry and Benjamin Samat in TPMP to debrief their boxing fight. But the host did not expect the next fight to happen behind the scenes of his show!

Indeed, this Friday, April 8, 2022, the fantasy of Matthieu Delormeau showed amazing images, on which we see Guillaume Genton fight with Benjamin Castaldi. If at the beginning, the battle is fun, we observe that the blows become more and more violent! The former host of Secret Story also appeared on the set with the sleeve of his jacket completely torn and the producer with scratches.

A real tension behind the game?

If the columnists of TPMP clash regularly verbally, like Matthieu Delormeau and Gilles Verdez recently, this is the first time that two of them have come to blows. If we suspect that this fight was fun, Cyril Hanouna still wanted to send a message. “I don’t want violence on this show. It was friendly violence. It was a game, but I’ll say it again: hand games, naughty games. So I don’t want that in the hallways anymore. (…) I did not like that. ‘Cause even when we’re having fun like that, there’s always a little tension“.

After this little remonstrance, the host had fun and even explained to Guillaume Genton how to go about controlling Benjamin Castaldi. He then asked the two apprentice boxers to make peace and give each other a kiss. The two complied and all’s well that ends well.