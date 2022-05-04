TPMP: Benjamin Castaldi suffering from a fibula fracture!

On April 25, Benjamin Castaldi revealed that he had been victim of a motorcycle accident. And the least we can say is that he made the plateau de Touche not at my post (TPMP) laugh by telling his story.

Benjamin Castaldi (TPMP) victim of a motorcycle accident

Benjamin Castaldi confided in Touche pas à mon poste (TPMP): “I broke my fibula this weekend” . He then said: “I really am an asshole. I wanted to get on my motorbike” .

The columnist of Touche not at my post (TPMP) continued: “I climbed on the side where there was no crutch. I went up with my sports bag wanting to go up. I tripped” .

Before explaining: “I fell on the ground, my leg was between the sidewalk and the road and the motorcycle came to crush my leg” . He also revealed on set: “”I removed the braces that I had in my legs” .

Benjamin Castaldi is slowly recovering from his accident. This Wednesday, May 4, the columnist returned to this fracture. In the 6 to 7 game, Cyril Hanouna launched his famous “Knock, knock, knock”.

The principle ? The columnists of Touche pas à mon poste (TPMP) arrive in star disguise. All while singing one of the songs. At first, it is Danielle Moreau who landed in Claude François mode.

then interpreted “Alexandria, Alexandra”. Subsequently, it was Benjamin Castaldi who entered the set. He opted for a Shakira disguise. And hummed “Waka, Waka”.

Benjamin Castaldi was close to death in Corsica

The Touch tray not at my post (TPMP) also noticed that Benjamin Castaldi was limping a lot. Cyril Hanouna then swung to his friend: “You know you are hurting everyone a lot…” .

What the columnist of Touche not at my post (TPMP) replied: “I have a fibula fracture, my feet are blue” . The host then revealed: “But they’re not blue, it’s an onion!” Looks like you gave birth” .

therefore explained: “I can’t change it, they are all swollen, I have oedema” . One thing is certain, this fracture makes him suffer terribly. Despite everything, he keeps his good humor.

The least we can say is that the former presenter of Secret Story is still going through some pretty crazy things. A few days ago, he admitted to having brushed with death during his vacation in Corsica.

Benjamin Castaldi told in TPMP: “So I was with my father in Corsica and we really went through death. We were on a small boat, with an outboard motor and in fact the rudder bar broke” .

He continued: “The boat completely overturned, there were all the children on it, we could all have died. But here I am, I’m not dead but I was very scared” .

It is not the first time that he has come close to death. The TPMP columnist notably had!