TPMP: Cyril Hanouna admits to having been unfaithful… and to having been burned

The new season of TPMP start with a bang! In not even a week, the buzz, the clashes and the crazy anecdotes follow one another! Cyril Hanouna and his columnists have notably returned several times to the war between Booba and Magali Berdah. The atmosphere between the host and the boss of Shauna Events was even quite icy!

On the private side, Matthieu Delormeau recounted his very hot vacation. This Thursday, September 1, 2022, Baba, usually very reserved when it comes to talking about his intimacy, let go. While, on the set, everyone was debating the moment when François Hollande got caught red-handed on his way to Julie Gayet, his mistress at the time, Cyril Hanouna revealed that he was also happened to get burnt because of the paparazzi.

“I get caught with a bachelorette“

“A very long time ago, I was with someone, I was beginning to be known. It was at the time of M6“, explains the one who gets along very well with his ex-wife, before adding: “I get caught with a bachelorette. I’m on the weekend with my official and there, I go out and I see a kiosk with my face on One and they see me hand in hand with a bachelorette. I went to all the guys on the beach to take that off“.

“I gave all the guys a ticket to take the lease off. Good after, she saw him, of course…“, he concludes in front of his columnists who died of laughter. He did not, however, reveal the identity of the ex in question, nor that of Bachelorette. Your bets!