TPMP: Kelly Vedovelli pulls out all the stops for singer Chris Brown!

Kelly Vedovelli had the chance to see Chris Brown in concert. Moreover, the star of TPMP has decided to take out the big game!

While the TPMP season has come to an end, Kelly Vedovelli continues to stand out. Indeed, the columnist decided to dress up for Chris Brown. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The TPMP season is over

This year, like every year since 2010, TPMP took place on C8. Indeed, Cyril Hanouna and his team have once again responded. Each evening, the columnists have therefore redoubled their efforts to offer the best content to viewers.

Indeed, the latter then debriefed the news and did not hesitate to take part in the debates. The clashes were therefore linked and the members of the team had better watch out. In short, another year rich in twists and turns for the large TPMP family. Something to delight viewers…

But in reality, all good things come to an end. The show therefore ended leaving behind many fans. But be careful, don’t panic, the show will make its big comeback at the start of the school year and the team seems complete. Phew!

Moreover, for this new season of TPMP, Cyril Hanouna seems to be preparing heavy. Always ready to put the small dishes in the big ones, the host reserves big surprises for the fans of the show. They just have to be ready.

While waiting to make their big comeback in TPMP, the columnists are taking time for themselves. This is the case of Kelly Vedovelli who even had the chance to see Chris Brown. And for the occasion, she pulled out all the stops. MCE TV tells you more!

Kelly Vedovelli on her 31 for Chris Brown

No one can miss the famous Kelly Vedovelli. And for good reason, since his arrival in TPMP, the young woman is wildly successful. She then finds herself in the spotlight and continues to get noticed.

It must be said that the columnist of TPMP leaves nothing to chance. Indeed, the young woman is not used to being silent. So when she thinks something, she says it. Whether on the set of C8 or on social networks, she never forgets to let her mind be known.

Moreover, a few days ago, the latter decided to attack the male sex. Whether it’s not the first time she’s done itthis time, she did not go with dead hands.

The TPMP star then confided: “I absolutely have to express myself it makes me phew all these guys who give advice on man-woman relationships (…) Guys you know nothing about it but nothing at all…this counter psychology there. You are really insufferable. »

If Kelly Vedovelli seems to be going through a difficult heartbreak, the latter has decided to change your mind in Portugal for the Afro Nation festival. She was therefore able to discover the famous Chris Brown in full performance.

Moreover, for the occasion, the pretty blonde has decided to put on your best outfit. Indeed, her mint green ensemble really did not go unnoticed. What to impress his many fans therefore.

One thing is sure, the TPMP star has not finished getting noticed. To be continued.