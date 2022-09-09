TPMP: Matthieu Delormeau soon fired because of Cyril Hanouna’s son? His future in suspense

Only one week after the start of TPMP, will the cult C8 program soon lose one of its emblematic columnists? It is not impossible if we rely on the broadcast of this Wednesday, September 7, 2022. And for good reason, Cyril Hanouna has hinted that Matthieu Delormeau could soon be fired. The reason ? He went after the wrong person.

Matthieu Delormeau criticizes the son of Hanouna…

New recruit from Do not touch My TV, the videographer Nino Arial indeed took advantage of his presence last night to make an astonishing revelation: Matthieu Delormeau would not like Lino, the young son of the presenter of C8. When he had just revealed behind the scenes of the talk show and his meeting with the child, he especially took the opportunity to swing (with humor) on the hypocrisy of his colleague.

“Matthieu, in his excessive kindness and his legendary honesty, looks at Lino and begins to say ‘how beautiful is this child, he’s magnificent, he’s nice, he’s great…’“, he first contextualized, before adding, “And that’s where, Matthieu, you hurt me, because Lino is above all a friend. But the moment you [Cyril Hanouna et Lino, ndlr] went to the elevator, [Matthieu] turned to me and he said, quote ‘this child is terrible, I can’t stand it‘”.

… the host ready to fire him?

A revelation that shocked everyone on the set and which logically motivated Cyril Hanouna to defend his son. The twist? This accusation and the awkward response from Delormeau – who notably made a mistake in his first name when speaking of Lino when he considers himself “his godmother“, gave him a very amazing idea.

“It is very simple. Tomorrow or the day after, my son will come and answer you directly. You will make a confrontation with himhe said, trying to keep his seriousness. From this confrontation, we will then make a decision, him and me, on your future“. Yes, you read correctly, the future of Delormeau within TPMP should therefore go through Lino from this Thursday, September 8, 2022.

And inevitably, the respondent was annoyed by this proposal and unfortunately aggravated his case by taking offense. As the columnist lamented such injustice, “It’s an 8-year-old kid who’s never done anything who’s going to tell me if I’m leaving or not?“, Cyril Hanouna replied, “He did nothing? I’ll tell you, you’re off to a very, very bad start. He will decide tomorrow, in his soul and conscience, if you should leave the adventure or not.“.