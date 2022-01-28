TPVision announces Philips OLED807 TV with new OLED EX panel

TPVision today held its annual event in which it presented the main audio and video innovations for 2022 under the Philips brand. The presentation included the announcement of the first models of the new range of OLED TVs, most notably the new OLED807 and OLED707 series, with the former taking the lead role of the event. The main news is that the 2022 OLED range, starting with the OLED807 series and up, will use the new LG Dislay OLED EX panel which, thanks to the use of deuterium in its OLED stack, is able to offer a 30% increase in screen brightness. As anticipated by LG Display itself, the new technology also allows to further reduce the already minimal thickness of the panel bezels, for an even higher active image / screen surface ratio.

The new Philips OLED807.

New image presets and greater versatility of the ambient light sensor

There will also be a new iteration of the P5 with AI image processor this year. In terms of video processing, the substantial novelty of the 2022 range will be a greater versatility of the ambient light sensor, a trend that, as we saw at the CES in early January, will affect almost all leading manufacturers this year. Philips TVs will therefore also be able to adapt the image according to the characteristics of the light present in the room, acting not only on the brightness of the images, but also on the contrast curve and the color temperature. The feature will be available for all types of SDR and HDR content. It also improves the automatic recognition function of cinematographic contents through artificial intelligence AI Auto Film Mode, with the possibility for the user to select the preferred preset for these contents among the 7 available.

In this regard, TPVision has slightly revised the range of image presets available. The wording ISF disappears from the professional calibration benches, which simply become Expert, to which is added the dedicated bench for calibration using the Calman software. Vivid mode becomes Crystal Clear, while Standard mode has been renamed Eco. Next to the Home Cinema preset we find the Filmmaker Mode and from this year also the IMAX Enahnced mode which will also be available for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision formats. The operating system will of course be Android TV, updated to version 11 of Android.

The 77-inch version of the OLED807 will have a different base.

For Philips too, the focus is on gaming

Also on the gaming side, the new Philips range follows the recent trend of including a “game bar” with quick access during gaming sessions to parameters such as input lag, VRR, frame rate, and image presets. The game mode, in particular, is enriched with new image presets designed for different types of games, along the lines of what is found on gaming monitors. The OLED807 series, in particular, will support in addition to the VRR of HDMI 2.1, also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync, in any case with a maximum refresh of 120 Hz in 4K. The HDMI 2.1 inputs will support video signals with a maximum bandwidth of 48 Gbit / s and eARC and ALLM functions. On the audio side there is compatibility with the DTS Play-fi protocol, which also allows you to take advantage of the new Fidelio wireless audio system to create a real Dolby Atmos wireless audio system. In addition, you will be able to use the built-in speakers as a center channel using an external surround sound system.

Ambilight becomes more precise with the One LED Pixel

If the OLED707 series will have the Ambilight on three sides, from the OLED807 series Philips will propose the Ambilight with lighting on all four sides including a new evolution called One LED Pixel. It is basically a new controller that allows you to adjust the lighting of each Ambilight LED individually, allowing you to create lighting effects that respond much more precisely and finely to the elements displayed on the screen.

Prices, cuts and availability

TPVision also announced today the first price information of the new OLED range, at least for the OLED807 series that will hit the market in the third quarter of 2022. The series will be available in the cuts from 48 inches, up to 77 inchesand the prices to the public will be as follows: 1499 euros for the 48 “, 1799 euros for the 55”, 2499 euros for the 65 “and finally 3999 euros for the 77”. The OLED707 series will instead be available in 48, 55 and 65 inch sizes, it will not have the new OLED EX panel or Ambilight 2 with One LED Pixel, but at the moment we have no price indications yet.