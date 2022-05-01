Trabzonspor was crowned in Turkey after 38 years

EFE Agency

The Trabzonspor was proclaimed Turkish Super League winner drawing at home to two goals against Antalya and add a point what did they do mathematically impossible for Fenerbahcehis closest rival, I got over him in the three days that remain to be played.

It should be noted that the league title achieved this Saturday is the first of the Trabzon cluba coastal Turkish city on the Black Sea, since the 1983-1984 season.

The local team had to suffer to take the title, in a tense match in which lthe players came to blows on occasion and the crowd invaded the field even before the final whistle, mistakenly thinking that the match was already over.

Trabzonspor became champion of the Turkish league ???????? after 38 years. Yes, the last time they won it was in 1984. That’s why the fans celebrated ????pic.twitter.com/cMVjQsK3S6 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 30, 2022

The game was a roller coaster, with Trabzonspor ending the first half winning 1-0, an advantage that turned into a draw as soon as the second half started.

The hosts went ahead again in the 62nd minute, but Antalya managed 2.2 with just 10 minutes left, prolonging the agony of the eventual lightweight champion.

This is the club’s seventh league, which places it as the fourth with the most titles in Turkeybehind Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Alert for celebration of Trabzonspor

The proclamation of champion was received with enthusiasm for the tens of thousands of people who gathered to follow the match through giant screens placed in squares throughout the city. from where fireworks were launched.

For days the city has been decorated with the team’s azulgrana colors and prepared for a big party that also scares the authorities due to the Trabzon people’s love of weapons and their custom of celebrating with shots in the air.

Faced with this fear, the Turkish government and the club launched a “Don’t shoot joy” campaign a week ago to prevent shooting during the celebrations.