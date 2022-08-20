Trace Cyrus through the years

More than Miley’s brother. In addition to his music, Trace Cyrus has shared much of her mental health journey with fans over the years.

“I work so hard to improve myself and sometimes I feel like I’m going nowhere,” the subway station frontman wrote via Instagram in October 2020, while sharing a side-by-side comparison of how much he has changed over the past decade. “The photo on the left is from 2012. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come. By this time in my life, my addictions had completely taken over, I was barely eating, and my anxiety was so high it was hard to leave my house. I look so skinny in the older photo it almost looks photoshopped, but I promise it’s not.

The early 2010s were a tough time for Cyrus, who left the subway station in 2010 and split from her then-fiancé. Brenda Song two years later. “Brenda and I have decided to separate. We separated a few months ago,” he said. We Weekly at the time. “We will continue to focus on our careers. I wish Brenda the best and much success in the future. I hope everyone can respect our privacy about this situation.

In 2020, however, the rocker was in a much better place. “Since then I’ve gained 50 pounds and feel like a completely different person,” he wrote via Instagram. “I promise you that no matter how bad things get, you can always change them. Don’t waste years of your life being someone you’re not happy with like I did. I will never be that person again and I will continue to work on myself every day.

Although he noted that “it will still be a long journey to truly become the man I want to be,” Cyrus explained that he was determined to make the necessary changes he needed to be happy. “I’ll enjoy the ride,” the “Shake It” singer wrote at the time. “Stay strong, be consistent, and fight hard to make the changes you want in life. ❤️”

Two years later, Cyrus — who is the son-in-law of Billy Ray Cyrus and older brother of Miley Cyrus – reflected on how his mental health issues affected him physically. “At the end of last year I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health,” the clothing designer wrote via Twitter in August 2022, revealing that he had lost a lot of weight since then. “Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F–k motivation. Stay dedicated!

